Environmental News

Westchester Land Trust Awarded $100,000 Grant to Save Our Forests

Happy WLT volunteers
April 10, 2024

We’ve got great news for the health of our local forests! An anonymous donor granted $100,000 to Westchester Land Trust to support efforts to improve forest health and combat the many challenges threatening trees across the region. This transformative project involves:

  • Vine cutting on 60 targeted acres across 13 preserves to relieve trees of a massive stressor and free up their strength to stand tall against other threats.
  • Planting 450 trees at 11 preserves.
  • Erecting a 10-acre deer fence at our Frederick P. Rose Preserve to support natural tree regeneration.
  • Protecting young trees with tree tubes to prevent deer browse.

This initiative is ambitious and we need your help to make a difference for the future of our forests! There are many opportunities to get involved in this work at upcoming volunteer events.
Sign Up for a Volunteer Event
Read more about this exciting new initiative in our press announcement and check our Forest Health Initiative page for updates on this project throughout the year.

“Our forests are important to our well-being—hiking strengthens our bodies and our minds and provides critical ecosystem services like climate change mitigation and flood protection. This life-changing grant gives us the opportunity to enact simple, strong practices and we invite the community to join us.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

