Westchester Housing Crisis Webinars

March 29, 2021

The Irvington Activists, Community Voices Heard, Sustainable Port Chester Alliance and Westchester-Putnam Working Families Party are sponsoring this webinar series on Westchester’s Housing Crisis. The panelists are truly experts and the series should be very informative. You can register for each session at http://bit.ly/westchesterhousing

The first session on April 7th, will focus on the history of our housing crisis and what has inhibited fair and affordable housing from being built and fully integrated into the county.



It will be hosted by Juanita Lewis, Hudson Valley Organizing Director, Community Voices Heard and panlists will include:

David Schwartz – Vice-Chair, New York State Working Families Party

Norma Drummond – Commissioner, Westchester County Department of Planning

Joe Czajka – Senior Vice-President – Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress The second session on April 21st, will focus on solutions to the housing crisis. It will be hosted by Joan Grangenois-Thomas, Trustee, Village of Port Chester and panelists will include: Cea Weaver – Campaign Coordinator, Housing Justice for All Rich Nightingale, CEO Westhab William G. Balter – Principal, Wilder Balter Partners Inc. James Rausse, AICP, WEDG – Director, Planning & Development Office of the Bronx Borough President The third session on May 5th, will focus on the steps that government and activists need to take to address the housing crisis. It will be hosted by Abe Baker-Butler and panelists will include: Vanessa Agudelo – Councilmember – City of Peekskill Rebecca Garrard – Campaign Manager for Housing Justice, Citizen Action of NY Lisa Burton – Office of County Legislator Damon Maher Thebia Hiwot – President of the Office of Finance and Development, NYS HOUSING TRUST FUND CORPORATION (to be confirmed)

There will be time allotted for Q & A at each session.

