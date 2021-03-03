Our Community
Westchester News

Westchester Honors COVID Dead At One Year Anniversary

• Bookmarks: 6

March 3 Ceremony honoring Westchester residents who have died from COVID-19
March 3, 2021

One year from the day the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Westchester County, clergy, poets, politicians and musicians gathered in the rotunda of the Michaelian Office Building in White Plains to honor the more than 2,100 Westchester residents that have died in the year since. County Executive George Latimer led the service that included prayers from representatives of the three major faiths, poetry readings and music played by a string quartet from White Plains High School.

 

At exactly noon, flags around the county were lowered to half-staff and church bells rang out to mark the occasion.

On display were the ribbons placed in horror of COVID victims, first at a site at the Lenoir Nature Preserve overlooking the Hudson in Yonkers, and during the winter months at a display in the County Office Building in White Plains. They will be returned to the Lenoir Preserve when spring returns.

Ribbons of Remembrance on display

“Westchester has suffered great losses,” said Latimer, “and we must honor them in each way we can.”

White Plains High School string quartet

The final piece of the day’s ceremony is what is described as “a county-wide applause” for all the healthcare workers in Westchester.

 

 

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Westchester Honors COVID Dead At One Year Anniversary

Westchester Honors COVID Dead At One Year Anniversary

March 3, 2021
One year from the day the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Westchester County, clergy, poets, politicians and musicians...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees Continue To Wrestle with Station Area Re-Zoning Plan

Tarrytown Trustees Continue To Wrestle with Station Area Re-Zoning Plan

March 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Tarrytown’s efforts to impose a new zoning protocol on the area surrounding the Metro North train station,...
Read More
900-Plus Apply For Dobbs Ferry’s One-Day Vaccine Pop-Up

900-Plus Apply For Dobbs Ferry’s One-Day Vaccine Pop-Up

March 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Area residents who called in early enough to be among the first 500 to apply for a...
Read More
Pandemic Cause of Major Drop in Tarrytown Police Arrests     

Pandemic Cause of Major Drop in Tarrytown Police Arrests     

February 28, 2021
By Robert Kimmel --- Tarrytown’s Police Department has reported a significant drop in total arrests during 2020, attributed mainly to...
Read More
Samosa Shack: Plant-based, Planet Inspired, Home-made Indian Treats

Samosa Shack: Plant-based, Planet Inspired, Home-made Indian Treats

February 26, 2021
By Linda Viertel--   Mini Dhingra, Samosa Shack’s chef, creator and entrepreneur, has become a favorite vendor at the Tarrytown/Sleepy...
Read More
COVID Update: Pop-Ups Popping Up All Over

COVID Update: Pop-Ups Popping Up All Over

February 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— If the state can do it, why not individual communities? Somewhat frustrated with New York State’s seemingly...
Read More
COVID Update: A Tip On How To Score A Vaccine Appointment

COVID Update: A Tip On How To Score A Vaccine Appointment

February 25, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— There are literally tens of thousands of Westchester residents who are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine...
Read More
Brown Heads Tarrytown Dems/Tarrytown United Slate

Brown Heads Tarrytown Dems/Tarrytown United Slate

February 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown United and the Tarrytown Democratic Committee recently endorsed a slate of candidates for this November’s village...
Read More
Lyndhurst in Wintertime: A Snowy Wonderland Outside/Deep Cleaning and Restoration Inside

Lyndhurst in Wintertime: A Snowy Wonderland Outside/Deep Cleaning and Restoration Inside

February 25, 2021
By Linda Viertel— While many rivertown residents are enjoying the breath-taking Lyndhurst grounds during these snow-filled weeks transforming the landscape...
Read More
Irvington Seniors Finalists in National Merit Scholarship Competition

Irvington Seniors Finalists in National Merit Scholarship Competition

February 24, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School seniors Henry Demarest and Nicholas Papapanou have advanced as finalists in the 2021 National...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
169 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *