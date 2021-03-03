Westchester Honors COVID Dead At One Year Anniversary

March 3, 2021

One year from the day the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Westchester County, clergy, poets, politicians and musicians gathered in the rotunda of the Michaelian Office Building in White Plains to honor the more than 2,100 Westchester residents that have died in the year since. County Executive George Latimer led the service that included prayers from representatives of the three major faiths, poetry readings and music played by a string quartet from White Plains High School.

At exactly noon, flags around the county were lowered to half-staff and church bells rang out to mark the occasion.

On display were the ribbons placed in horror of COVID victims, first at a site at the Lenoir Nature Preserve overlooking the Hudson in Yonkers, and during the winter months at a display in the County Office Building in White Plains. They will be returned to the Lenoir Preserve when spring returns.

“Westchester has suffered great losses,” said Latimer, “and we must honor them in each way we can.”

The final piece of the day’s ceremony is what is described as “a county-wide applause” for all the healthcare workers in Westchester.

Share the News!







