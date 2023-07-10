Sponsor
Westchester Health Dept. Issues Advisory for Hudson Recreation

July 10, 2023

The Westchester County Department of Health has been notified by the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) regarding an ongoing force main break repair at the Tarrytown Sewer Pump Station. As a result of this incident, partially treated sewage will be discharged into the Hudson River at River Street in Sleepy Hollow, potentially causing an environmental impact to the surrounding waters.

On Monday, DEF was contacted by the Village of Tarrytown and staff was immediately sent for a sight inspection. Following that inspection, ELQ, the county’s emergency contractor, was called in to make repairs.

The DEF is working to repair the section of a 30-inch force main break. The repair is anticipated begin at 6 p.m. on Monday and anticipated to be completed by tomorrow morning Tuesday, July 11. Westchester County will provide updates as they become available.

In the interest of public safety, the Department of Health advises all recreational boaters and swimmers to refrain from activities that involve contact with the Hudson River, from Peekskill to Yonkers, starting tonight until further notice.

The County Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and will conduct water sampling once the repairs have been finalized. The samples will undergo a comprehensive evaluation, and based on the results, the Health Department will determine when it is appropriate to lift the advisory.

 

