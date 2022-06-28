Government & Politics Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago Latimer and Democratic legislators at bill signing June 28, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v, Wade, the Westchester County Board of Legislators passed a bill designed to protect health care workers at reproductive health care facilities in the county from harassment. The vote was 15 to 2 along party lines. County Executive George Latimer immediately signed the bill into law. The new law establishes a 25-foot no-harassment zone around the perimeter of any such facility in the county and creates an 8-foot personal space bubble surrounding the person within 100 feet of the facility. The bill was initially sparked in part by a 2021 incident in which three men from a group called Red Rose Rescue entered All Women’s Health & Medical Services in White Plains.Advertisement “Any person who travels to our County seeking reproductive care can access it safely without intimidation or provocation,” said legislative chairwoman Catherin Borgia. “I hope other counties can see the urgency and importance of this law and consider it for their jurisdictions, as well.” “We want to protect the women who need these services from aggressive advocacy that exceeds free speech and becomes intimidation and interference with their personal safety,” said County Executive Latimer on signing the bill into law. It takes effect immediately. Advertisement Government & Politics Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics June 28, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v, Wade, the Westchester County Board... Read More Health News Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child June 28, 2022 VaxUpWeschester has been compiling a list of doctors, clinics and pharmacies that are providing vaccines for adolescents: For general... Read More Government & Politics Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights June 26, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The weekend was supposed to be a celebration of gay rights. Pride rallies and parades as Pride... Read More Government & Politics Abinanti Blames Shimsky for Attacks on His Vaccine Voting Record June 26, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- Vaccinations have been a hot button issue among some constituents in the contentious Democratic primary slugfest between... Read More Sleepy Hollow News A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow June 25, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- More than a dozen rivertown cyclists and as many members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered... Read More School News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates June 24, 2022 Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field. The following... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion June 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- A year after announcing that it would spend $1.8 billion to expand its research and preclinical manufacturing... Read More Local Charities Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service June 23, 2022 Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club focuses on environmental and beautification projects within Patriots and Neperan Parks, as well as... Read More Irvington News School News Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022 June 22, 2022 Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2022 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June 18. Acting Principal... Read More Health News Dental Surgery By Robot June 22, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of dentists in Tarrytown, where Clair Moore lives and works as a real estate... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint