Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics

June 28, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v, Wade, the Westchester County Board of Legislators passed a bill designed to protect health care workers at reproductive health care facilities in the county from harassment. The vote was 15 to 2 along party lines. County Executive George Latimer immediately signed the bill into law.

The new law establishes a 25-foot no-harassment zone around the perimeter of any such facility in the county and creates an 8-foot personal space bubble surrounding the person within 100 feet of the facility. The bill was initially sparked in part by a 2021 incident in which three men from a group called Red Rose Rescue entered All Women’s Health & Medical Services in White Plains.

“Any person who travels to our County seeking reproductive care can access it safely without intimidation or provocation,” said legislative chairwoman Catherin Borgia. “I hope other counties can see the urgency and importance of this law and consider it for their jurisdictions, as well.”

“We want to protect the women who need these services from aggressive advocacy that exceeds free speech and becomes intimidation and interference with their personal safety,” said County Executive Latimer on signing the bill into law. It takes effect immediately.