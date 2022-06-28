Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Government & Politics

Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics

Latimer and Democratic legislators at bill signing
June 28, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v, Wade, the Westchester County Board of Legislators passed a bill designed to protect health care workers at reproductive health care facilities in the county from harassment. The vote was 15 to 2 along party lines. County Executive George Latimer immediately signed the bill into law.

The new law establishes a 25-foot no-harassment zone around the perimeter of any such facility in the county and creates an 8-foot personal space bubble surrounding the person within 100 feet of the facility. The bill was initially sparked in part by a 2021 incident in which three men from a group called Red Rose Rescue entered All Women’s Health & Medical Services in White Plains.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Tom Abinanti

“Any person who travels to our County seeking reproductive care can access it safely without intimidation or provocation,” said legislative chairwoman Catherin Borgia.  “I hope other counties can see the urgency and importance of this law and consider it for their jurisdictions, as well.”

“We want to protect the women who need these services from aggressive advocacy that exceeds free speech and becomes intimidation and interference with their personal safety,” said County Executive Latimer on signing the bill into law. It takes effect immediately.

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics

Westchester Enacts Law to Protect Abortion Clinics

June 28, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In a swift reaction to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v, Wade, the Westchester County Board...
Read More
Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child

Where To Get COVID Vaccinations For Your Child

June 28, 2022
  VaxUpWeschester has been compiling a list of doctors, clinics and pharmacies that are providing vaccines for adolescents: For general...
Read More
Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights

Roe Reversal Sparks Local Demonstrations, Signaling Fear of Further Loss of Rights

June 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- The weekend was supposed to be a celebration of gay rights. Pride rallies and parades as Pride...
Read More
Abinanti Blames Shimsky for Attacks on His Vaccine Voting Record

Abinanti Blames Shimsky for Attacks on His Vaccine Voting Record

June 26, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- Vaccinations have been a hot button issue among some constituents in the contentious Democratic primary slugfest between...
Read More
A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

June 25, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- More than a dozen rivertown cyclists and as many members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

June 24, 2022
  Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field. The following...
Read More
Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

June 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A year after announcing that it would spend $1.8 billion to expand its research and preclinical manufacturing...
Read More
Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

June 23, 2022
Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club focuses on environmental and beautification projects within Patriots and Neperan Parks, as well as...
Read More
Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022

Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022

June 22, 2022
Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2022 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June 18. Acting Principal...
Read More
Dental Surgery By Robot

Dental Surgery By Robot

June 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of dentists in Tarrytown, where Clair Moore lives and works as a real estate...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon