Westchester DA’s Office Releases Photos of Suspects in Case of Sleepy Hollow Racist Stickers

January 14, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Twelve days after a rash of racist stickers was discovered plastered on street signs throughout Sleepy Hollow and parts of Tarrytown, the office of the new County District Attorney, Mimi Rocah, released photographs of three persons suspected in the case and asked residents of the two villages to report any knowledge of the case.

According to the DA’s office, the two rivertowns were not the only scenes of white supremacist desecration. Also mentioned were New Rochelle, Scarsdale, White Plains and Yorktown. “These stickers were found in areas that are home to or frequented by racial and ethnic minorities,” read a joint statement from Rocah and the police chiefs of each of the six municipalities. “We strongly condemn these actions to the extent that they are intended to intimidate and cause fear in our communities.”

The suspects were photographed on the streets of Sleepy Hollow. “If you have information about the identity of these persons,” the statement read, “please contact the Sleepy Hollow Police Department Detective Division at 914-631-0300.”