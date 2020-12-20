Westchester County’s Revolutionary War Era History: Building Awareness and Appreciation

You’re Invited — Look for our Appreciation Party invite in early January. Special guests, giveaways, announcements, and with luck, you!

Revolutionary Westchester 250 is pleased to announce that our Second Annual Appreciation Party will be held virtually on Sunday, January 31, 2021 and you, our mailing list friends, are invited. Will you consider joining our growing list of 2020 donors before the year closes out? Or will you enlist as an RW250 volunteer? Our heartfelt thanks to our 2019 charter-member donors, and to those who have already given time or funding in 2020.