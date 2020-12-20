Community Board

Westchester County’s Revolutionary War Era History: Building Awareness and Appreciation

• Bookmarks: 6

December 20, 2020

You’re Invited — Look for our Appreciation Party invite in early January. Special guests, giveaways, announcements, and with luck, you!

Revolutionary Westchester 250 is pleased to announce that our Second Annual Appreciation Party will be held virtually on Sunday, January 31, 2021 and you, our mailing list friends, are invited. Will you consider joining our growing list of 2020 donors before the year closes out? Or will you enlist as an RW250 volunteer? Our heartfelt thanks to our 2019 charter-member donors, and to those who have already given time or funding in 2020.

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Donate and Join the Unit of Your Choice!

General Washington’s Commanders: $1,000
Comte de Rochambeau’s Allies: $500
Westchester Mounted Guides: $250
Deborah Sampson’s Soldiers: $100
Sergeant, Westchester Militia: $50
Private, Westchester Militia: $25
Your Donations will Help Support

  • Training for RW250 facilitators who will bring our message to library groups, historical societies, veteran’s organizations and more
  • Stipends for young adults to intern with RW250 and our partners
  • RW250’s ability to actively seek grants, tourism opportunities and state and national attention for a robust 250th anniversary commemoration of the American Revolution
  • Compensation from RW250 for creative groups and individuals who perform, write, paint, draw, dance, cook, build, sew, knit, play and sing – in ways that help us understand the under told stories of the American Revolutionary Era in Westchester

How to Donate
. Use the Donate button on our website RW250.org

Mail a check to:

c/o Constance M. Kehoe
19 Jaffray Park, Irvington, NY 10533
Payee: Revolutionary Westchester 250
Call for Volunteers — This Man’s a Spy!

RW250 is finalizing the membership of a special committee to brainstorm, organize, research and plan with partner groups, appropriate ways to commemorate and recognize the events connected with the capture of British spy Major John André in Tarrytown in 1780. This committee is coordinated by Bob Fetonti and Lynn Briggs, both RW250 volunteers, with research and input from Sara Mascia, Ph.D., and Erik Weiselberg, Ph.D. Bob and Lynn will continue to reach out, answer questions and enlist ideas. Ideally, the committee will have representatives from all the Westchester localities where the events unfolded: before, during and after the capture. Please email your interest in joining this effort to 1776RW250@gmail.com with the subject: This Man’s a Spy! Thank you to those who have already stepped up to join the committee.
Share the News!
Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781

Captain George Hurlbut and the Action at Tarrytown, July 15, 1781

December 20, 2020
By Erik Weiselberg, Ph.D.-- Our installments so far have featured native sons and daughters of Westchester County, but during the...
Read More
COVID Update: Keep Your Eyes on the Vaccine, But Wear a Mask

COVID Update: Keep Your Eyes on the Vaccine, But Wear a Mask

December 19, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- Another anxious day passed, as Westchester added 578 new cases and lost six of its citizens to...
Read More
250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge

250,000 E-ZPass NY Drivers to Receive Discount at Cuomo Bridge

December 19, 2020
By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority announced Friday approximately 250,000 qualified residents of Rockland and Westchester counties...
Read More
End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck

End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck

December 18, 2020
It's been a hard week for Tarrytown's Department of Public Works--for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there...
Read More
County Warns of Vaccine Scams

County Warns of Vaccine Scams

December 18, 2020
The Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection is warning all Westchester residents to be vigilant for Covid-19 vaccine scams as...
Read More
‘As Good a Storm as You Could Hope For’

‘As Good a Storm as You Could Hope For’

December 17, 2020
At least for Westchester County, the “blockbuster” Nor’easter turned out to kind of a bust. To be sure, it dropped...
Read More
WHY DO SNOW CREWS BLOCK DRIVEWAYS?

WHY DO SNOW CREWS BLOCK DRIVEWAYS?

December 17, 2020
Last night our Public Works department worked round the clock trying to keep our roads as safe as possible. Our...
Read More
COVID Update: Phelps Administers Westchester’s First Vaccine Doses

COVID Update: Phelps Administers Westchester’s First Vaccine Doses

December 15, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— She was not the first to get the shot. That honor went to two ER docs from...
Read More
Edge-on-Hudson Honored by Builders Association

Edge-on-Hudson Honored by Builders Association

December 15, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) gave Sleepy Hollow’s Edge-on-Hudson a Silver Award for Multifamily Community...
Read More
COVID Update: Split Screen

COVID Update: Split Screen

December 14, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Applause broke out as Sandra Lindsay, 52, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, like...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
151 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *