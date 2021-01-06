Westchester County Seeks Applicants to Asian American, Arab American, Hispanic & African American Advisory Boards in Continued Commitment to Diversity

January 6, 2021

Under the leadership of Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the County’s existing – and newly formed – advisory boards have taken on new life. These boards provide guidance and recommendations to the County Executive and the Board of Legislators on matters of policy here in Westchester.

Now, the County is actively seeking out new applicants to sit on the Asian American, Arab American, Hispanic and African American Advisory Boards to continue to bring fresh ideas into County government.

Latimer said: “Westchester County is a community filled with different cultures, customs and beliefs all rolled into one beautiful landscape. These advisory boards provide added insight and advice to ensure all of Westchester’s voices are heard. This open call is part of our continued commitment to diversity which results in all members of the Westchester community having real input in my Administration.”

Legislation creating the African American Advisory Board can be found HERE.

Arab American Advisory Board Executive Order can be found HERE.

Asian American Advisory Board Executive Order can be found HERE.

Legislation creating the Hispanic Advisory Board can be found HERE.

Individuals interested in applying should contact ce@westchestergov.com or call 914-995-2900 to ask for more information.