WESTCHESTER COUNTY OFFERING FREE MEASLES VACCINES

With eight cases of measles documented in Westchester children, the County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, is urging residents to check their own vaccination status and that of their children and then, if unvaccinated, get the MMR vaccine that protects against measles, mumps and rubella either from their own health provider or a special county clinic.

Free vaccinations will be available at the following times and locations:

· Friday, April 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 134 Court Street, White Plains

· Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 134 Court Street, White Plains

· Tuesday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Moore Ave., Mount Kisco

“MMR vaccine is covered by most insurers” said Dr. Amler. To reserve a spot at one of these health department MMR clinics, go to http://www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic/60. Dr. Amler cautioned anyone who thinks they have measles to call their doctor and report their symptoms. They should not go to a health care facility unannounced to avoid spreading measles to others. Measles is so contagious that when exposed, nine of 10 people who are not immune will also become sick from the virus. Without knowing they are sick, an infected person can spread measles to others up to four days before the rash appears, and for up to four days afterwards.

For more information, call the NYS Measles Hotline at 1-888-364-4837.