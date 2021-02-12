Community Board
Community News
Westchester News

Westchester County Mobility Survey

• Bookmarks: 2 • Comments: 1

Bee-line bus in Westchester
Westchester County wants to know how you get where you want to go
February 12, 2021

We wanted to let the community know that Westchester County is currently undergoing a Mobility study. The goal of the study is as follows

“… to better align the county’s mobility network with the needs of its residents, workers, and visitors. This study will examine the region’s transportation services, demographics, employment trends, mobility conditions, and other factors to understand how well the network matches existing travel needs, and identify opportunities to strengthen it and meet future needs.​”

In basic terms – the county wants to understand how people get from Point A to Point B for all kinds of trips (work, grocery, social, etc.). The County is asking residents to take part in their highly interactive survey. This is definitely not your traditional “are you satisfied” survey. Please participate as it will help to shape the future of transit planning and investment in our area moving forward. Survey link: https://app.maptionnaire.com/en/9862/

Share the News!
COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!

February 11, 2021
It seemed like one small but welcome step towards normalcy when the Center For Disease Control updated its guidance to...
Read More
Irvington High Science Research Students Earn Medals

Irvington High Science Research Students Earn Medals

February 11, 2021
Fourteen members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program participated in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, held virtually on...
Read More
Irvington Democrats Endorse Incumbent Mayor Smith And Two Newcomers As Trustee Candidates

Irvington Democrats Endorse Incumbent Mayor Smith And Two Newcomers As Trustee Candidates

February 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington Democrats endorsed Brian Smith for a sixth term as mayor along with two relative newcomers, both...
Read More
Valentine’s Day: Where To Celebrate One Another In The Rivertowns

Valentine’s Day: Where To Celebrate One Another In The Rivertowns

February 10, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Even during a pandemic, let’s take any and every opportunity we have to honor one another –...
Read More
February 2021 TEAC News

February 2021 TEAC News

February 9, 2021
    NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL FEBRUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This...
Read More
Linda Ronstadt Tribute Film to Raise Funds for Parkinson’s Research

Linda Ronstadt Tribute Film to Raise Funds for Parkinson’s Research

February 9, 2021
by Brad Ogden— Common Ground Concerts and Irvington Theater are once again collaborating to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s...
Read More
COVID Update: Lots of Demand; Supply? Not So Much…Yet

COVID Update: Lots of Demand; Supply? Not So Much…Yet

February 8, 2021
  By Barrett Seaman— As the infection rates continue to improve (Tarrytown’s active caseload fell back into double digits over...
Read More
Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election

Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election

February 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- In his second attempt to gain a political role in Sleepy Hollow, biking activist Daniel Convissor will...
Read More
The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers

The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers

February 6, 2021
In honor of Black History Month, we, the Assistant Town Historians, wanted to show you, our readers the stories of...
Read More
COVID Update: Ten Cookies On A Plate

COVID Update: Ten Cookies On A Plate

February 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The numbers continue to improve. The statewide positivity rate fell again as of Friday, February 5th, to...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
1 notes
119 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *