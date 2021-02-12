Westchester County Mobility Survey

February 12, 2021

We wanted to let the community know that Westchester County is currently undergoing a Mobility study. The goal of the study is as follows

“… to better align the county’s mobility network with the needs of its residents, workers, and visitors. This study will examine the region’s transportation services, demographics, employment trends, mobility conditions, and other factors to understand how well the network matches existing travel needs, and identify opportunities to strengthen it and meet future needs.​”

In basic terms – the county wants to understand how people get from Point A to Point B for all kinds of trips (work, grocery, social, etc.). The County is asking residents to take part in their highly interactive survey. This is definitely not your traditional “are you satisfied” survey. Please participate as it will help to shape the future of transit planning and investment in our area moving forward. Survey link: https://app.maptionnaire.com/en/9862/