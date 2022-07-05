Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children

July 5, 2022

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this summer. The vaccine clinics will be held on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, by appointment only, for children ages six months to five years. The vaccine clinics will be held at the Health Department, 134 Court Street, White Plains.

Last week, the County gave 109 young children their first COVID-19 vaccines.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said: “Contrary to popular belief, young children can and do get COVID-19, and unfortunately, some do become very sick. Now that we can give the youngest among us the same protection available to the rest of us, I strongly encourage every parent and guardian of a young child to get their little ones fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, at least 28 days apart. The County will also be offering all other COVID-19 vaccines for the other age groups from 1 to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

To make an appointment, go to: https://health.westchestergov.com/2019-novel-coronavirus, select the Vaccine and Clinic Information drop down, and click on the link for the vaccine you want. More appointments will be added, so please check back frequently.