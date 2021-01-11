Westchester County Executive Latimer Announces Re-election Bid

January 11, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo–

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Monday his plans to seek a second four-year term in November.

“When I took office in 2018, we inherited a County Government plagued with fiscal mismanagement, budget gimmicks, and stalled projects,” Latimer said. “You entrusted me to fix these issues – and together we have. Now, Westchester is facing an entirely new set of challenges – social injustices that have long been swept under the rug and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic just to name a few – and I am once again asking for your vote so we can face these challenges head-on.”

After his first three years in office, Latimer stated that Westchester has stabilized its finances while passing progressive legislation advancing the county’s core values. He noted that property taxes have decreased for two consecutive years while essential services have been maintained and even expanded.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Latimer has provided the public with factual information through daily updates and announcements of programs aimed to protect public health and lessen the impact on families, schools and small businesses.

“Once we fully weather the COVID-19 pandemic, I look forward to a second term undertaking a full environmental study of the airport, seeking out opportunities for further infrastructure improvements and improving the quality of life for all Westchester residents and businesses,” Latimer stated.