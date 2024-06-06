Westchester Community Foundation Makes a Name Change

June 6, 2024

For those familiar with the Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), the grantmaking organization that donates $2-to-$3 million annually to a wide range of non-profits in the county, get ready to update your address book.

Always a division of the New York Community Trust but not identified as such, the WCF is adopting a new name that identifies it as part of what is now a 100-year-old charitable fund and will now be called the New York Community Trust—Westchester. Their new web site is thenytrust.org.

Its mission and methodology remain the same. It is still based in Westchester with the same team and programs—just a different URL and email address.

On the nonprofits page of the new website ( https://www.thenytrust.org/nonprofits/ ), you will find information about the proposal process for the competitive grantmaking program. Organizations seeking grants may now submit a proposal at any time through the Westchester section of The Trust’s Grantseeker Portal ( https://grantseeker.thenytrust.org/Home/ThreeChoices ). Proposals are reviewed three times a year. Letters of intent are no longer required.

The email addresses of team members will auto-forward, to the new addresses, as will logons to the old web address be redirected to the new site.