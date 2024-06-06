Support our Sponsors
Community News

Westchester Community Foundation Makes a Name Change

Same address; same team, just a new name
June 6, 2024

For those familiar with the Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), the grantmaking organization that donates $2-to-$3 million annually to a wide range of non-profits in the county, get ready to update your address book.

Always a division of the New York Community Trust but not identified as such, the WCF is adopting a new name that identifies it as part of what is now a 100-year-old charitable fund and will now be called the New York Community Trust—Westchester. Their new web site is thenytrust.org.

Its mission and methodology remain the same. It is still based in Westchester with the same team and programs—just a different URL and email address.

On the nonprofits page of the new website (https://www.thenytrust.org/nonprofits/), you will find information about the proposal process for the competitive grantmaking program. Organizations seeking grants may now submit a proposal at any time through the Westchester section of The Trust’s Grantseeker Portal (https://grantseeker.thenytrust.org/Home/ThreeChoices). Proposals are reviewed three times a year.  Letters of intent are no longer required.

The email addresses of team members will auto-forward, to the new addresses, as will logons to the old web address be redirected to the new site.

Tarrytown to Correct Error on Historic Monument on Juneteenth

June 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is going to commemorate Juneteenth by correcting an error on an historic monument...
Westchester Community Foundation Makes a Name Change

For those familiar with the Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), the grantmaking organization that donates $2-to-$3 million annually to a wide...
Dobbs Ferry Residents Join to Oppose a Local Development Effort

June 4, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- Dozens of Dobbs Ferry homeowners are seeking a moratorium on future development in an village neighborhood, the...
Mondaire Jones Backs George Latimer Over Incumbent Jamaal Bowman

June 4, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- There was a time—right after they first arrived in Congress in January of 2021—when Jamaal Bowman, representing...
Shames JCC on the Hudson Celebrates Expanded Space

June 4, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- More than 200 guests last week celebrated the widely anticipated expanded space at The Harold & Elaine...
Bulk Collection Dates in Greenburgh

June 2, 2024
Over the next several weeks, the Greenburgh Department of Public Works will be accepting large metal and non-metal items for...
Perspective

June 1, 2024
PERSPECTIVE: All the angles on what "is" from the ISS By Krista Madsen– When I was a kid, I wanted to be...
Avid Vinyl Fans Descend on Hastings for Record Riot

May 31, 2024
The Record Riot brought plenty of LPs to Hastings-on-Hudson, which already has its very own record store for vinyl lovers...
Phelps and Hospital Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on Pay and Benefits

May 31, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Bargainers for 1199 SEIU, the union representing healthcare workers and nurses at Phelps Hospital, announced that they...
Former Greenburgh-Graham School Officials Charged with Stealing Funds

May 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The former superintendent of schools and security system specialist of the Greenburgh-Graham Union Free School District in...
