Westchester Community Foundation Announces Three New Board Members

December 9, 2020

The Westchester Community Foundation (WCF) announces the addition of three new board members to the not-for-profit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life in Westchester by addressing community issues, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to critical, local needs. The new board members include Andrew Herz, counsel to Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler; John Tolomer, President & CEO of The Westchester Bank; and Ginny Loughlin, President of AppliedGood, a consulting firm specializing in nonprofit leadership development, transition management, and community building.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Herz, John Tolomer, and Ginny Loughlin to the WCF board of advisors,” saidLaura Rossi, Executive Director of Westchester Community Foundation. “Their individual expertise will enable us to continue assisting donors in their charitable giving and invest in smart and effective solutions for Westchester County.”

As current counsel and former real estate partner at Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler in New York City, Andrew Herz has had a long and distinguished career in the law, while always being an active volunteer. A resident of White Plains, Herz is the Director of the White Plains Hospital, an Honorary Director of Planned Parenthood of New York City, where he has served since 1987, and a former Board Member of the AIDS Resource Center, Midori & Friends, the Hudson Guild, and the Interfaith Council for Action.

John Tolomer is the President & CEO of The Westchester Bank. Since his arrival in 2008, he has built the bank’s assets from $23 million to $1.1 billion. Tolomer has worked in commercial banking since 1977. He serves on the board of the New York Bankers Association and is a member of the New York State Department of Financial Services Advisory Board. A native of Westchester and a resident of Chappaqua, Tolomer has served on the boards of the Hudson River Museum, the Westchester County Association, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and the United Way of Westchester.

Ginny Loughlin is President of AppliedGood, a consulting firm specializing in nonprofit leadership development, transition management, and community building. Her work gives her deep knowledge of the nonprofit organizations in the County. Prior to starting her consulting practice, Ginny worked in marketing and technical support in the telecommunications and broadcasting industries. She has served as a volunteer in numerous capacities, including as a founding member of the organizing committee for REPAIR, Rivertowns Episcopal Parishes Action on Inclusion and Race. She is a resident of Ossining.

The Foundation’s Board of Advisors oversees its annual grantmaking and community leadership initiatives. In 2020, the Foundation awarded 73 grants totaling $2 million. It also created a COVID-19 Response Fund, which raised $2 million and has awarded $1 million to date to meet emergency needs.