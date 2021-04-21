Westchester Asian American Democrats Group Welcomes Members

April 21, 2021

The fastest growing ethnic group in Westchester, NY, across the US and North America, Asian Americans have been more visible this past year than any in recent history, for reasons both extremely troubling and also promising.

The first quarter of 2020 marked an increase that spiked even higher this March in hate and bias incidents victimizing the most vulnerable in our community: elders, new immigrants with limited English proficiency, women. The #AAPIHate organization has tracked close to 4000 incidents nationally, a number that is certainly under-reported. In Westchester, moms with children in strollers have experienced verbal racist slurs and a physical assault on an 83-year-old Korean grandmother in White Plains is being investigated by the Westchester County District Attorney’s office. Across the country and locally, there have been rallies and vigils attended in solidarity by Blacks, Whites, Hispanics as well as Asians decrying hate speech, physical attacks and murders.

On the positive side, Asian Americans are getting to the polls in record numbers and swinging critical states like Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania to Democratic victories. Despite having Vice President Kamala Harris who is of South Asian descent, we have a real paucity of AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) elected officials at every level of government. Still, there is much more work to do to further engage broader and sustained Asian American civic participation.

In this climate, the Westchester Asian American Democrats (WAAD) group has been formed and held their inaugural meeting on April 6. WAAD will formally file and become recognized by the Westchester County Democratic Committee with the goals of increasing Asian American voter registration in the Democratic party, advocating for in-language voter education and voting information, recruiting and supporting more Asian American candidates to increase representation at all levels of government. This year we have David Vinjamuri running for County Board of Legislature, David Kim for Tarrytown trustee and Vikas Agrawal for Ardsley school board. Asian Americans constitute 6% of Westchester residents, so let’s have more residents and AAPI elected representatives actively influence policy, increase funding, and advocacy of our unique issues.

If you have an interest in joining the Westchester Asian American Democrats, please email:westchesterasianamericandems@gmail.com

Marjorie Hsu

Asian American Federation Board Chair

Sleepy Hollow Planning Board Chair

Westchester County Asian American Advisory Board Co-chair

