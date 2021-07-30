COVID News
Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up

Westchester is among the dozen NY counties the CDC now says should mask up.
July 30, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Despite its high (nearly 80%) vaccination rate, Westchester County is among a dozen counties in New York State where the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends masking up indoors, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

That recommendation is based on the continuing rise in infection rates, most of which are now assumed to be caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. As of Wednesday, July 28, the county had 1,024 active cases, 144 of them new as of that date. The infection rate for the Mid-Hudson region was 1.89%–more than four times what it was little more than a month ago.

Over 40% of the active cases are in four down-county communities, led by Yonkers and Mount Vernon, but even in the rivertowns, the numbers are climbing, with 16 cases in Dobbs Ferry and 13 in Tarrytown.

Under the CDC guidance, even fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks when entering indoor spaces likely to be crowded, such as enclosed malls, big box stories, movie theaters and restaurants. Data indicate that while they are far less likely to get seriously sick, fully vaccinated people may still carry the virus and thus potentially transmit it to unvaccinated people, who are more likely to get very sick. Moreover, the more opportunities the virus has to find new hosts, the more likely it is to mutate, potentially creating variants that can defeat the vaccine.

Comments

