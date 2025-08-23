West Nile Virus Is Here—But Don’t Panic

August 23, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

A handful of cases of West Nile Virus in New York City and Yonkers has sparked concern in the rivertowns. Last week, the New York City Health Department reports that two Queens residents were infected, with one of them briefly hospitalized. The Westchester County Health Department found mosquitoes in Croton, Mt. Vernon, Rye, White Plains and Yonkers carrying the virus.

One resident of Kent County, Michigan died from it after fever led to neurological symptoms—one of several cases nationally that led to the development of encephalitis or meningitis.

Scary as the virus, which is entirely mosquito-borne, sounds, public health officials and physicians say that these severe neurological outcomes are limited to about one percent of the cases. “For the majority of people, the West Nile virus is not much of a concern,” assures Joseph Kaczmarek, MD, associate medical director of emergency medicine at Northwell’s Northern Westchester Hospital. “The majority…don’t even know they have the virus.” For most, he says, West Nile causes mild fever, headaches, chills—similar to the influenza or COVID19 and lasting only a few days.

“The truth is,” says Dr. Kaczmarek, “for most, it’s not as dangerous as it sounds.” Understanding the virus, he says, “recognizing potential symptoms, and taking simple, proactive steps to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and protect ourselves, we can significantly reduce our risk of infection.”

First off, standing water should be eliminated, as those stagnant pools are prime breeding ground for mosquitoes. They include flowerpots, bird baths, kiddie pools and pails. Second, anyone spending any length of time outdoors should wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants and apply bug spray to exposed skin. Residents should check to see that their windows and screens are properly sealed. Finally, report dead birds and standing water on public property to the county health department at 914-813-5000.