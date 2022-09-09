Advertisement
Health News

West Nile Virus Is Back In The County

West Nile is back
September 9, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

As if four different variants of COVID-19, Polio and Monkeypox weren’t enough to worry about, now the West Nile Virus is back in town. The first human case of the virus this year was diagnosed in a patient from Elmsford who also had multiple underlying medical conditions but is said to be recovering from home.

 “This first case of West Nile Virus should remind us all to take precautions against mosquito bites by removing standing water from our property, said County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, “especially after recent heavy rain and flooding, and using repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.”

A West Nile Virus infection typically causes mild or moderate flu-like illness, but West Nile Virus infection most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but it can be more serious particularly for people 60 and older, and those with other health complications. Three people were diagnosed with West Nile in 2021 and 2020, and in 2019, one Westchester County resident had the virus.

West Nile is mosquito-borne, and mosquitos breed in standing water. Residents should inspect their property and remove any standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property should report them to the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000.

Throughout the warm weather season, the Westchester County Health Department traps and tests mosquitoes to track the presence of viruses. For more ideas on how to reduce the mosquito population near your home, go to https://health.westchestergov.com/west-nile-virus

Read or leave a comment on this story...

