West Nile Virus Detected in Westchester

August 31, 2023

Westchester County has learned of its first positive human case of West Nile Virus this year, which was confirmed in aNew Rochelle resident.

Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, said: “This first case of West Nile Virus should remind us all to take precautions against mosquito bites by removing standing water from our property, and using repellents when we spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.”

West Nile Virus infection most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, but can be more serious particularly for people age 60 and older, and those with other health complications.

The Westchester County Department of Health evaluated standing water around the resident’s home and nearby catch basins, and treated those with larvicide as needed.

Residents should inspect their property and remove any standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property should report them to the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000.

Throughout the season, the Westchester County Health Department traps and tests mosquitoes to track the presence of mosquito-borne viruses. For more ideas on how to reduce the mosquito population near your home, go to https://health.westchestergov.com/west-nile-virus