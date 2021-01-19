We’re Back this Week AND We’re 1/3 of the Way Through Winter!

So how do our farmers grow veggies in winter? Magic? No, it’s TUNNELS. Also known as high tunnels. hoop houses, or unheated propagation houses (there are a few kinds), these plastic covered structures naturally trap warmth from the sun without the heating cost of a greenhouse. This system protects crops from the elements and extends the growing season so we can enjoy swiss chard year-round.

We have several rotating vendors making their Winter Market debut this weekend: Taconic Distillery returns with bourbon that will knock your socks off; Soukup Farms is back with their classic maple syrup and syrup-infused yummies, and if it’s not cold enough for ya, stop by New Confectioner for frozen vegan treats. We are also thrilled to welcome back Irvington Delight (Mediterranean fare!), forwardROOTS (kimchi!), Cielto Mia (gourmet salsa!), and Luxx Chocolates (CHOCOLATES!!)!

PAW PATROL: Please keep in mind that the Winter Market location is an active parking lot and it is salted for winter weather. This may irritate paw pads on your furry friends!