We’re Back this Week AND We’re 1/3 of the Way Through Winter!

By Barrett Seaman— “Have you tried Binghamton?” asked a friend. “I got an appointment in Utica at the end of...Read More
January 19, 2021
January 2021 TEAC News
January 16, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JANUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...Read More
Westchester DA’s Office Releases Photos of Suspects in Case of Sleepy Hollow Racist Stickers
January 14, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Twelve days after a rash of racist stickers was discovered plastered on street signs throughout Sleepy Hollow...Read More
Rivertowns Clergy Association Issues Statement on Hateful Stickers in Community
January 14, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Rivertowns Clergy Association, which represents people of faith in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, has issued a...Read More
Woman Rescued from Hudson By Tarrytown Police, EMTs And Firemen
January 13, 2021
At 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Tarrytown police were notified by a resident that a woman had jumped into the Hudson River...Read More
Shimsky to Run for Reelection on County Board of Legislators
January 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- MaryJane Shimsky, Majority Leader on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, has announced she will be running...Read More
The COVID Vaccine Floodgate Opens, But Then What?
January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After weeks of waiting patiently to be told when and where to show up for the COVID-19...Read More
Tarrytown Police Reform Group Issues Draft Report
January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown are getting their first look at the findings and recommendations of the Police Reform...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Resident Chosen as First Westchester Poet Laureate
January 12, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow resident B.K. Fischer was named Tuesday as Westchester County’s inaugural Poet Laureate. Fischer, an author...Read More
Registration for Group 1B Vaccinations Opens at 4:00 PM, January 11
January 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Following the announcement by the state that Groups 1A and 1B in the pecking order for COVID-19...Read More