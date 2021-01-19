Community Board

We’re Back this Week AND We’re 1/3 of the Way Through Winter!

January 19, 2021

Congratulations! We are one-third of the way through winter! Looking around at the TaSH Winter Market, you may ask yourself – is it really January? Our farmers’ tables are flush with fresh kale, microgreens, spinach, radishes, carrots and so much more! (But remember… most of this is preorder!)
So how do our farmers grow veggies in winter? Magic? No, it’s TUNNELS. Also known as high tunnels. hoop houses, or unheated propagation houses (there are a few kinds), these plastic covered structures naturally trap warmth from the sun without the heating cost of a greenhouse. This system protects crops from the elements and extends the growing season so we can enjoy swiss chard year-round.

We have several rotating vendors making their Winter Market debut this weekend: Taconic Distillery returns with bourbon that will knock your socks off; Soukup Farms is back with their classic maple syrup and syrup-infused yummies, and if it’s not cold enough for ya, stop by New Confectioner for frozen vegan treats. We are also thrilled to welcome back Irvington Delight (Mediterranean fare!), forwardROOTS (kimchi!), Cielto Mia (gourmet salsa!), and Luxx Chocolates (CHOCOLATES!!)!

PAW PATROL: Please keep in mind that the Winter Market location is an active parking lot and it is salted for winter weather. This may irritate paw pads on your furry friends!
COVID Update: Searching for Needles

January 19, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— “Have you tried Binghamton?” asked a friend. “I got an appointment in Utica at the end of...
January 2021 TEAC News

January 16, 2021
    NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JANUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...
Westchester DA’s Office Releases Photos of Suspects in Case of Sleepy Hollow Racist Stickers

January 14, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Twelve days after a rash of racist stickers was discovered plastered on street signs throughout Sleepy Hollow...
Rivertowns Clergy Association Issues Statement on Hateful Stickers in Community

January 14, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Rivertowns Clergy Association, which represents people of faith in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, has issued a...
Woman Rescued from Hudson By Tarrytown Police, EMTs And Firemen

January 13, 2021
At 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Tarrytown police were notified by a resident that a woman had jumped into the Hudson River...
Shimsky to Run for Reelection on County Board of Legislators

January 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- MaryJane Shimsky, Majority Leader on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, has announced she will be running...
The COVID Vaccine Floodgate Opens, But Then What?

January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After weeks of waiting patiently to be told when and where to show up for the COVID-19...
Tarrytown Police Reform Group Issues Draft Report

January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown are getting their first look at the findings and recommendations of the Police Reform...
Sleepy Hollow Resident Chosen as First Westchester Poet Laureate

January 12, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow resident B.K. Fischer was named Tuesday as Westchester County’s inaugural Poet Laureate. Fischer, an author...
Registration for Group 1B Vaccinations Opens at 4:00 PM, January 11

January 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Following the announcement by the state that Groups 1A and 1B in the pecking order for COVID-19...
