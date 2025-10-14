Support our Sponsors
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Well Done, Penny Lick!

October 14, 2025

Penny Lick Ice Cream (a Hastings business)  was honored at the Greenburgh Town Board meeting as our Business of the Month.  The town, working with the Rivertowns Rotary, will be honoring a business from the River Villages every other month. The next month the Greenburgh Chamber of Commerce selects an honoree from unincorporated Greenburgh.

Penny Lick Ice Cream was selected because they have supported winter coat drives, worked with school districts on culinary programs and career days. They have donated ice cream to GiGi’s Playhouse in Ardsley during speech therapy sessions as well as to Cabrini Nursing Home in Dobbs Ferry. This business, headed by Ellen Sledge, also is active in the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce.

It’s important to honor businesses that give back to the community. Local businesses are frequently asked to donate to different local charities and causes. Those that do deserve a thank you from the community.

LINK TO AWARD CEREMONY: https://youtu.be/GDcmILMvBFU

Want to nominate a business in Greenburgh for Business of the Month? Fill out form her. Selections are made by the Greenburgh Chamber of Commerce and Rivertowns Rotary.

