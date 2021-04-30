Community Board

Welcome back to Lyndhurst!

April 29, 2021

Welcome Back to Lyndhurst
We are excited to welcome you back to Lyndhurst for our Spring season! Whether strolling the magnificent grounds or participating in one of our signature programs, we’re again open for your enjoyment. If you can’t be here in person, you can even experience Lyndhurst’s beauty on TV. We look forward to reconnecting with you!
Spring Craft Show: Extremely Limited Tickets Remaining
The Spring Craft Show returns from April 30th through May 2nd with 150 vendors in a modified socially distanced layout. Tickets for two-hour time slots are offered each day and most have already sold out. So, if you want to attend, make sure to purchase your tickets right away. 
All visitors must have a pre-purchased ticket and all members must pre-reserve a time slot to enter. No tickets will be sold at the gate and those without tickets will not be allowed to enter the property.
When purchasing or reserving tickets, attendees must choose a date and a two-hour time slot. Due to Covid restrictions, visitors may only stay for two hours and may be required to leave at the end of their time slot. 
Due to the extremely limited number of spaces, tickets are non-refundable and may not be exchanged for a different time and date.
Mother’s Day Plant Sale Returns
The Garden Club of Irvington and Homegrown Nurseries invite you to their annual pre-Mother’s Day plant sale Saturday, May 8th, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Lyndhurst Carriage House Welcome Center. You will find unique plants for your gardens and containers, deer-resistant plants, and expert gardening advice as well.
Those attending the plant sale must pre-purchase a Daily Grounds Pass online, in advance.
Lyndhurst Featured in New Discovery+ Series
Can’t come to Lyndhurst in person? Starting May 12th you’ll be able to watch Lyndhurst as the backdrop for the new Discovery+ series Clipped. Starring lifestyle guru Martha Stewart as head judge and Michael Urie as host, the series features some of the best and brightest event designers, botanical designers, and artists from around the country as they aim to wow fans by creating elaborate topiaries at the Lyndhurst greenhouse and rose garden. This six-episode series debuts May 12th with a 90-minute premiere. Watch the preview below!
Help Bring MacMonnies Pan Back to Lyndhurst
One of the most famous garden sculptures of the 19th century was Frederick MacMonnies Pan of Rohallion. At one point, Lyndhurst had two of these sculptures on its property, both operating as fountains. Although we still retain the elaborate marble base for one of these, both were sold in the 1960s to help create a small endowment for the property. Recently, a Pan of Rohallion in the 48-inch size appeared at a regional auction and Lyndhurst placed a last-minute winning bid for the sculpture, continuing our efforts to restore our landscape. The purchase price is only the beginning move in restoring the fountain to the greenhouse complex. The bronze sculpture will need to be restored, re-piped for water, and fitted into the original fountain base. When completed it will be placed immediately in front of the main door of Lyndhurst’s Lord and Burnham greenhouse, as shown in the historic photo, above. Please help us return Lyndhurst to its former glory by donating towards the purchase price of $30,000.
New Sessions of Yoga on the Lawn Available
Looking for some Zen outside? Sign up for sunset yoga on Tuesdays or morning yoga on Thursdays with classes held on the Bowling Alley lawn. Led by Hastings Yoga, classes run from April 27th through May 25th. Space is limited, so please sign up in advance!
April 28, 2021
April 28, 2021
April 28, 2021
April 27, 2021
April 27, 2021
April 27, 2021
April 26, 2021
April 25, 2021
April 24, 2021
April 23, 2021
