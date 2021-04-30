Welcome back to Lyndhurst!

The Spring Craft Show returns from April 30th through May 2nd with 150 vendors in a modified socially distanced layout. Tickets for two-hour time slots are offered each day and most have already sold out. So, if you want to attend, make sure to purchase your tickets right away.

All visitors must have a pre-purchased ticket and all members must pre-reserve a time slot to enter. No tickets will be sold at the gate and those without tickets will not be allowed to enter the property.

When purchasing or reserving tickets, attendees must choose a date and a two-hour time slot. Due to Covid restrictions, visitors may only stay for two hours and may be required to leave at the end of their time slot.