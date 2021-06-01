Community Board

Welcome back! • Fri+Sat: Monty Alexander Trio | Sun: Cesar Garabini Quartet

• Bookmarks: 3

jazzforum
June 1, 2021

This Weekend • June 4-6

Friday & Saturday, 7 & 9:30 PM

Monty Alexander Trio – 4th Anniversary Celebration!
featuring Ira Coleman, bass & Carmen Intorre, drums
Come celebrate our reopening and our 4th anniversary with the Monty Alexander trio! Over 75 albums and countless sold-out shows into his amazing career, the dynamic, sophisticated, innovative, swinging Monty Alexander brings his unique blend of Caribbean and American traditions to Tarrytown. See why he’s one of the best ever!

Brazilian Sunday, 4 & 6 PM

with the Cesar Garabini Quartet

Born in 1987 in Minas Gerais, Cesar Garabini is an Italian-Brazilian 7-string guitarist that specializes in Choro, the predecessor to the well known Brazilian music styles Samba and Bossa Nova.
Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum

Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum

June 1, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic...
Read More
On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned

On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned

May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial...
Read More
Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission

Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission

May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for...
Read More
White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge

White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge

May 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from...
Read More
Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22

Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22

May 30, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Village tax rates will rise modestly heading into the new fiscal year June 1 as local governments...
Read More
Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office

Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office

May 27, 2021
  By Barrett Seaman-- Feeling a need for more robust analysis of prosecution patterns, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has...
Read More
BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs

BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs

May 25, 2021
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black...
Read More
Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

May 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a...
Read More
Latimer Declares State of Westchester is Strong in Annual Address

Latimer Declares State of Westchester is Strong in Annual Address

May 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer delivered his fourth State of the County Address in the Legislative Chambers...
Read More
Greenburgh Agrees To Pay Millions To Settle Property Dispute

Greenburgh Agrees To Pay Millions To Settle Property Dispute

May 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- A case involving an opportunistic real estate developer, a clerical error by the Town of Greenburgh, its...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
4 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *