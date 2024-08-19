August 19, 2024
Greenburgh Nature Center Close to Signing New Contract
August 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh Nature Center is close to signing a new 25-year contract with the Town of Greenburgh,...Read More
Weird Tales
August 19, 2024
WEIRD TALES: The semantics when fair is foul and foul fair By Krista Madsen– In my household, we hold these two truths...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Rejects Moratorium Request for The Knoll
August 14, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry officials have concluded a moratorium on development in the neighborhood known as The Knoll isn’t...Read More
Waterfront Inn Sought Near Boat Club in Tarrytown
August 13, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- In an effort to economically revitalize the Tarrytown Marina and ensure longevity for the Tarrytown Boat &...Read More
Truth Social?
August 12, 2024
TRUTH SOCIAL? The world wrapped in words By Krista Madsen– Last week I concocted a word salad of swears with Monty Python...Read More
Schumer Promises $1.5 million To Begin Construction of HVSF’s New Hilltop Theater
August 11, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Patrons of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) and its summer series of plays—many of them delightfully...Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Wins Gold Medal with U.S. Soccer Team
August 10, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow is beaming with pride after one of its own, Samantha Coffey, captured...Read More
Mondaire’s Battle Plan Against Mike Lawler: “Just Look At His Record”
August 7, 2024
By Solace Church— At a press conference in Croton-on-Hudson Monday, former Rep. Mondaire Jones denounced incumbent Congressman Mike Lawler’s recent...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Awarded $1M Grant for Drainage Work
August 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Dobbs Ferry was one of several municipalities to recently be awarded funding as part...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.