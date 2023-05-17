Letters to the Editor Weigh In And Urge the State to Upgrade Route 9 Published 9 hours ago9h ago May 17, 2023 Dear Editor, I recently received word that the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council has added proposals to improve multiple roads in Assembly District 95 to the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). I have pushed hard to represent the concerns of my constituents and get road projects in my district included on the TIP, which is the means by which federal dollars are distributed for infrastructure projects in this region. I hope that more proposals for other roads will follow, and encourage constituents to continue to notify my office of problems that need fixing; we are happy to assist.Sponsor Of keen interest to many is a brand new proposal for resurfacing the stretch of Route 9A that runs from Route 133 to Maiden Lane, improving travel in the Town of Cortlandt, Village of Croton, and the Town and Village of Ossining. The proposal indicates that some planning would begin next month and the work would take place in 2024. My office receives more complaints about 9A than any other road in the district. Residents and other stakeholders can support the effort to fix 9A by submitting comments during the public comment period for this proposal, which opened on Wednesday, May 17. Public comment ends at 4 PM on Friday, May 26. Comments are due in writing, by email only, to NYMTC-TIP@dot.ny.gov. Please include the project number, 810357, in the subject heading of your emails. Sending comments to NYMTC-TIP@dot.ny.gov about how important it is to fix this road will go a long way toward showing how much support there is for this project. Together, let’s fix 9A! Sincerely, Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community NewsSchool News School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts May 16, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year. In Tarrytown, the... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Mid-Month Programs Update May 16, 2023 May 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial... Read More Government & Politics Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers May 15, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— For the second week in a row, County Executive George Latimer used his televised Weekly Update to... Read More Historic Rivertowns Kehoe Honored for Historical Contributions May 14, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence was still eight years off when... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Irvington Shakespeare Company Is Back For Their 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production: May 13, 2023 Join us this summer for one of Shakespeare's rarely performed masterpieces, the remarkable Pericles, Prince of Tyre. A tale of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News The Sailhouse Has Docked in Tarrytown May 13, 2023 By Shana Liebman-- Just in time for warm weather, The Sailhouse, a Tarrytown waterfront restaurant and bar, has opened for... Read More Rivertowns Sports Hackley Sophomore Sensation Dominating on Mound and at Plate May 12, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Andy Hegarty has been honing her softball skills with Eric Holtz since she was 12. Her commitment... Read More Government & Politics Mike Lawler: In the Limelight? Or Caught in the Headlights? May 11, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Twin political storms rolled into the Hudson Valley this past week. First came the latest surge in... Read More Irvington News Irvington Schools Appoint Emerson Segara as Director of Technology May 9, 2023 The Irvington Union Free School District Board of Education has appointed Emerson Segara as the new director of technology. “I... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Revered Rotarian and Indy Co-Founder Robert Kimmel Turns 90 May 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Anyone who has patronized Patriots Park during the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ annual Duck Derby knows... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint