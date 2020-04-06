COVID-19

Wednesday 11 am: Facebook LIVE Discussion on the County’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

On the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Teatown Lake Reservation Executive Director Kevin Carter will host a Facebook LIVE discussion on the County’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 Watch the conversation on Facebook LIVE: https://www.facebook.com/westchestergov/

Wednesday, April 22, at 11:00 a.m.

In continuance of his video discussions with various leaders throughout Westchester, County Executive George Latimer will host a Facebook Live conversation with Teatown Lake Reservation Executive Director Kevin Carter.

In accordance with social distancing practices, Latimer and Carter will host this conversation virtually.

