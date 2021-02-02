Weather Update for Tarrytown, Irvington

February 2, 2021

Reverse 911 update from the Village of Tarrytown, 11 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021:

* Recycling is cancelled Wednesday, Feb 3rd due to ongoing snow removal efforts

* The State of emergency and snow emergency ends at 6 pm on Tuesday, February 2nd.

* Cars must be moved on the streets within 24 hours.

* Cars in Lots A or Lot D must be removed by 6 pm Thursday evening latest.

* Alternate side of the street parking resumes on Wednesday to allow ongoing snow clearing efforts to proceed.

* Happy Groundhog Day!

Recycling has also been cancelled on Wednesday in Irvington.