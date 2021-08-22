Letters to the editor We need to coordinate road work with Con Ed Published 8 hours ago8h ago August 22, 2021 In recent years Con Ed has been doing lots of underground gas pipe replacements around the region. The infrastructure work is needed and is important for our safety. What’s also needed is for Con Ed to provide the public and local government officials with a 5-10 year plan of roads that are going to be cut up. Over the years I have noticed that some of the roads that Con Ed temporarily tears up were recently milled and paved by local governments–some within a year after they were repaved. In other cases, the roads were in great condition before Con Ed started to cut them up. An example: Ardsley Road (near the Ardsley middle school) which is currently undergoing work. A few months ago this portion of Ardsley Rd had no potholes, no cracks, no bumps. It had been repaved within the past 4 years and would not have required repaving for years. Today, the road is a mess. After Con Ed completes their work before winter season arrives, they will repave the road and it will look great again. But money will have been wasted because the road will have been repaved twice.Advertisement Milling and repaving roads is very expensive. It doesn’t make sense for local governments to repave a road only to have Con Ed break up the road a short time later –and then repave it. If there was a 5-10 year plan of roads utilities know they will work on, every local government in the state would be able to avoid repaving roads scheduled for work. I will be contacting the New York State Public Service Commission, Con Ed officials and state officials. PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town Supervisor Share the News!Advertisement Top News Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22 August 22, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— As it turns out, all the government officials were right: it’s the rain that is posing the... Read More Top News Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now August 22, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— In anticipation of taking a direct hit and remembering all too well what happened with superstorm Sandy,... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “The Green Plays Project” on Sept. 25 in Pierson Park August 22, 2021 River’s Edge Theatre Company will present “The Green Plays Project,” an outdoor theater event featuring one-act plays about climate change,... Read More Top News Hurricane Henri May Pay A Visit Chez Nous August 21, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— As Tropical Storm Henri, now officially a hurricane, comes within 500 miles of the New York Metro... Read More Community News Irvington News Abbott House Meets International Accreditation Standards August 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Irvington-based Abbott House, long known as a refuge for foster care children, unaccompanied minors and others with... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Corn and Red Bell Pepper Side Dish August 20, 2021 By Linda Viertel - August is the time we’ve all been waiting for- when fresh, locally grown sweet corn appears... Read More Business News Local News Tarrytown News New Businesses Set up Shop in Tarrytown August 17, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Tarrytown residents and visitors have likely noticed a new storefront or two recently. The Hudson Independent... Read More Business News Community News Local News People Longtime Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley President & CEO to Retire August 16, 2021 by Rick Pezzullo--- Longtime Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley President & CEO Tom Conklin has announced his plans to retire after leading the non-profit... Read More Community News Local News Tarrytown News Tarrytown Arts Camp Relishes Outdoor Setting August 16, 2021 By Steve Sears--- Tarrytown Arts Camp (TAC) offers more than just painting and crafts classes . It encompasses multiple arts:... Read More COVID News Our Schools State Department of Education Issues Back-to-School COVID Guidance August 13, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— School administrators looking for more granular guidance on how to re-open schools next month finally heard back... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint