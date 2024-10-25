We Can’t Trust Lawler

October 25, 2024

Mike Lawler says “We should be unleashing American energy, not restricting it even further” (see the video clip on X for yourself). He’s already voted to install a climate denier as Speaker of the House, and he keeps saying he’ll vote for candidate Trump, who at this point moves terrifyingly from one unfinished and unrelated thought to another.

If these positions don’t already make you question Lawler’s judgment on what’s good for District 17, maybe this will help. Here’s Lawler’s choice for president responding to a very basic question at the Oaks Town Hall earlier this month: What specific plans do you have to help small businesses?

“The fact is that, you know, they want to get away from … gas. And I have friends, they’re into the cooking world — (I’m not, I just like to eat )— but they’re into the cooking— And I don’t know how you feel, it sounds like you— they feel that you really— Gas is much better than the electric for cooking, right? And they have this thing about, you know, they wanta put gas outa business, right? No gas! You know the amazing thing? We don’t have electric in this country, but we have all the gas you can use. We have all the— we have oil and gas, that’s what we have. And even the cars, if you look, they wanta go with all electric cars. California’s having blackouts every week. Brack— Brrownouts, blackouts. And they come up with rules and regulations to go to all-electric, but they can’t … even supply what they have. It’s so nuts. Uh, we’re gonna get number one: your utility costs — you heard me say it before — your costs will be down. And we’re getting rid of all the elec— If you want electric, great. And if you want gas, great. The only thing you can’t have is a hydrogen car, right? …” [then wanders off into hydrogen cars blowing up, a wife wouldn’t be able to identify her husband . . .]

In other words, Trump has no specific plans for small businesses, though he’s quick to give us an inane, garbled position on energy.

If we can’t trust Mike Lawler to back a solid, sane candidate for president, how can he be expected to legislate what’s good for small businesses here in our district? Or energy, water, the air we breathe?

With Mike Lawler’s party clinging to candidate Trump and adhering to the scary agenda outlined in Project 2025, the only Congressman who can be trusted to support our well-being and Constitutional rights is Mondaire Jones, on the Democratic line.

Julie Woodward

Croton-on-Hudson

