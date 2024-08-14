Waterfront Inn Sought Near Boat Club in Tarrytown

August 13, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

In an effort to economically revitalize the Tarrytown Marina and ensure longevity for the Tarrytown Boat & Yacht Club, the owners of the marina are seeking permission from the village to pursue the development of an inn on the property.

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees heard a presentation Aug. 12 from Lynne Ward, Executive Vice President of Tarrytown Marina LLC, who explained the reasoning behind the marina’s recent petition to the board to amend the Local Zoning Law to permit a hotel in the Waterfront District (WD).

“This is about the public coming back to the water,” Ward said.

Modeled after an inn in Newport, Rhode Island, the Waterfront Inn is proposed to be a four-story, boutique hotel with 98 rooms at 236 Green Street.

Ward said the company, which is an affiliate of National Resources, has an application pending for a federal grant to help with upgrades at the marina, which needs dredging and repairs to the sea wall.

“The project will add an attractive waterfront destination to the Village of Tarrytown while increasing tax revenue and generating more business opportunities for the village,” Ward stated in her correspondence to the board.

Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said, “It’s a really interesting project.”

“It is a dream that the Tarrytown Marina could be brought back to what it once was,” she said. “Maybe we rely too much on reality sometimes.”

Ward said it was also vital to find ways to get the youth more involved in boating and more interested in activities at the waterfront.