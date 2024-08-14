Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Waterfront Inn Sought Near Boat Club in Tarrytown Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 6 Rendering of proposed Waterfront Inn in Tarrytown. August 13, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— In an effort to economically revitalize the Tarrytown Marina and ensure longevity for the Tarrytown Boat & Yacht Club, the owners of the marina are seeking permission from the village to pursue the development of an inn on the property. The Tarrytown Board of Trustees heard a presentation Aug. 12 from Lynne Ward, Executive Vice President of Tarrytown Marina LLC, who explained the reasoning behind the marina’s recent petition to the board to amend the Local Zoning Law to permit a hotel in the Waterfront District (WD).Support our Sponsors “This is about the public coming back to the water,” Ward said. Modeled after an inn in Newport, Rhode Island, the Waterfront Inn is proposed to be a four-story, boutique hotel with 98 rooms at 236 Green Street. Ward said the company, which is an affiliate of National Resources, has an application pending for a federal grant to help with upgrades at the marina, which needs dredging and repairs to the sea wall. “The project will add an attractive waterfront destination to the Village of Tarrytown while increasing tax revenue and generating more business opportunities for the village,” Ward stated in her correspondence to the board. Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said, “It’s a really interesting project.” “It is a dream that the Tarrytown Marina could be brought back to what it once was,” she said. “Maybe we rely too much on reality sometimes.” Ward said it was also vital to find ways to get the youth more involved in boating and more interested in activities at the waterfront. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Waterfront Inn Sought Near Boat Club in Tarrytown August 13, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- In an effort to economically revitalize the Tarrytown Marina and ensure longevity for the Tarrytown Boat &... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Truth Social? August 12, 2024 TRUTH SOCIAL? The world wrapped in words By Krista Madsen– Last week I concocted a word salad of swears with Monty Python... Read More Arts & Entertainment Schumer Promises $1.5 million To Begin Construction of HVSF’s New Hilltop Theater August 11, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Patrons of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) and its summer series of plays—many of them delightfully... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow’s Coffey Wins Gold Medal with U.S. Soccer Team August 10, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow is beaming with pride after one of its own, Samantha Coffey, captured... Read More Government & Politics Mondaire’s Battle Plan Against Mike Lawler: “Just Look At His Record” August 7, 2024 By Solace Church— At a press conference in Croton-on-Hudson Monday, former Rep. Mondaire Jones denounced incumbent Congressman Mike Lawler’s recent... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dobbs Ferry Awarded $1M Grant for Drainage Work August 6, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Dobbs Ferry was one of several municipalities to recently be awarded funding as part... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles For F*’s Sake August 4, 2024 FOR F*'s SAKE: The ancient, cathartic art of the insult By Krista Madsen– RUDE WORDS While we celebrate the potential passing of the... Read More Arts & EntertainmentDobbs Ferry News Dine Out Dobbs! Returns to Dobbs Ferry August 2, 2024 By Kris DiLorenzo-- Street dining returns to Dobbs Ferry on Saturday, August 3 (rain date Aug. 4), when the Village... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh NewsIrvington News Changes Sought to Make Parkway Exit to Irvington Safer July 30, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner is spearheading a petition calling for safety improvements on an exit off... Read More ArdsleyEnvironmental News One Lawrence Street in Ardsley Cleared for Development July 29, 2024 This story is from the Rivertowns Current. To read it in its entirety, go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/greenburgh-brownfield-cleared-for by Kris DiLorenzo-- The... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint