Celebrations

Watch the Westchester County Senior Citizens Virtual Hall of Fame Today at 11:30 am

December 4, 2020

Heartfelt congratulations to Bob Kimmel and all of this year’s Senior Hall of Fame honorees who will be recognized at today’s 38th Annual Awards Program and Celebration at 11:30 am.

To watch the program and view the 2020 Virtual Journal, CLICK HERE (or visit: http://westchesterpartnership.org/38th-annual-senior…/).

One of The Hudson Independent‘s founders, Bob served as our Editorial Review Board Chairperson for over a decade, continues to tirelessly write articles, and graces our community with his wisdom, humor, kindness and inspiration.

 

