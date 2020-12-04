Watch the Westchester County Senior Citizens Virtual Hall of Fame Today at 11:30 am

December 4, 2020
Heartfelt congratulations to Bob Kimmel — and all of this year’s Senior Hall of Fame honorees — who will be recognized at today’s 38th Annual Awards Program and Celebration at 11:30 am.
To watch the program and view the 2020 Virtual Journal, CLICK HERE (or visit: http://westchesterpartnership.org/38th-annual-senior…/).
One of The Hudson Independent‘s founders, Bob served as our Editorial Review Board Chairperson for over a decade, continues to tirelessly write articles, and graces our community with his wisdom, humor, kindness and inspiration.
Share the News!