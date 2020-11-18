Warren O’Connell, 71

November 18, 2020

Warren J. O’Connell, a resident of Irvington, died November 13 at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, losing his battle with cancer. He was 71.

He was born in Yonkers December 31, 1948 to Joseph and Florence (Kranko) O’Connell. He graduated from Carmel High School in Carmel. He earned a BS Degree in data processing from SUNY Cobleskill and an AAS Degree in business data processing from SUNY Albany. During his work years he worked as a computer programmer at Drexel Burnham; Sterling Drug; CTI Container Transport; Ciba-Geigy Specialty Chemical Corp, all in New York City and Westchester County.

Mr. O’Connell enjoyed snow skiing, golfing, tennis, swimming, billiards, traveling, model trains, table games and cards with his family. In his later years he enjoyed playing bingo and traveling with his Irvington Senior Center friends. He took exceptional care of his parents and his aunt Eleanor Kwap as they aged.

He was a very kind and compassionate man and would help anyone that needed help. He was always there to lean on. He was a longtime parishioner and usher of St James Church/Our Lady of the Lake Church in Carmel and Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington. He was a photographer for many events at Immaculate Conception Church.

He was predeceased by his parents, his uncle Theodore Kwap and cousin Richard Kwap. He is survived by his aunt Eleanor Kwap, Brewster, NY; cousin Patricia Kemble (Bruce) New Fairfield, CT; cousins Cheryl Kozlowski (Eric) and David Kemble of NC. Cousins Emma, Abigail, Leah Kozlowski and Shawn Kemble. Plus many cousins in CT and god daughters. He will also be missed by many friends.

A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington on Friday, November 20 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St Joseph Cemetery in Yonkers.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Warren’s name to Immaculate Conception Church 16 N. Broadway Irvington, NY 10533 or St James the Apostle Church/Our Lady of the Lake Church 14 Gleneida Avenue Carmel, NY 10512 or Irvington Senior Center 29 Bridge St Irvington, NY 10533.

