Warner Library January 2021 Events

Three new cases of COVID-19 at Irvington's high school and middle school-- complicated by required quarantine for staff members-- have...Read More
January 11, 2021
Chef in Residence Program at Stone Barns Starts January 13th
January 9, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- Chef Dan Barber has announced a new culinary collaboration with four remarkable and diverse chefs who will...Read More
Latimer Hosts Helpful COVID Information Session
January 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With public anxiety over the slow pace of vaccine delivery amidst the fast rise in infections, County...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Students Among Top Scholars Chosen in Regeneron Science Competition
January 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- Two Sleepy Hollow students were among 300 pupils chosen nationwide as top scholars in the Regeneron Science...Read More
Vaccine Group 1-B Gets An Upgrade from Cuomo
January 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The painstakingly thought-through plan to vaccinate various categories of residents with one of the new COVID-19 formulas...Read More
Congressman Mondaire Jones Joins In Call For Trump’s Impeachment
January 7, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Congressman Mondaire Jones (NY-17) has joined a chorus of elected officials in Washington D.C. calling for President...Read More
COVID Update: Fighting Off “The Worst-Case Scenario”
January 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— At the moment anyway, in the race between the virus and the vaccine, the virus is still...Read More
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Mayors Denounce Hateful Messages Found in Villages
January 7, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- The Mayors of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are united in their forceful condemnation of the racism...Read More
Our Neighbors: Kisook Suh–From Seoul to Tarrytown; Working at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
January 7, 2021
By Linda Viertel---- It’s been an extraordinary journey for Tarrytown resident, Kisook Suh, one that brought her from her birthplace,...Read More
COVID Update: Virus Vs. Vaccine. The Race is On
January 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It was pretty much a given that, sooner or later, the super-contagious mutation of the coronavirus would...Read More