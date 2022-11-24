Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Letters to the Editor

Wanted: Angels

November 23, 2022

Andrea Stewart-Cousins
Dear Friend,

There are many grandparents in Westchester who have become primary caregivers for their grandchildren. They take on this vital role because the parents cannot care for them. Rather than having them placed in foster care, these grandparents face unending challenges and sacrifice their own needs for the children they love. When the holiday season approaches, many spend what little cash they have to try to make sure their grandchildren have presents. They, themselves, often go without.

That’s why I created what is now my annual Angel Project: to bring holiday cheer to these forgotten grandparents. The Angel Project matches these caregivers, who submit wish lists to my office, with volunteer “angels” who purchase gifts (totaling no more than $75) for them. Last year over 170 “angels” and grandparents participated.

Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant
  • Shop Local - Rivertowns Chamber ad

I hope you will consider joining me, my staff and others in becoming an “angel” this year. If you would like to be an “angel,” please fill out this form, or call my district office at (914) 423-4031 for more information. You can also email us at stewartcousinsangelproject@gmail.com. Please sign up by Tuesday, November 29.

Once again, we are partnering with Family Service Society of Yonkers, Family Ties of Westchester, and other agencies in my District. These agencies ask the grandparents they serve to submit their holiday wish list of up to three items. We then forward to each “angel” the list from their grandparent.

We ask that all gifts be received at my office, 28 Wells Avenue, 5th Floor, Yonkers, NY 10701 no later than Friday, December 16th. Presents should be wrapped or put in a gift box and labeled with your name and the name of your grandparent. If you plan to have the gift or gift card mailed or delivered to the district office, please ensure it will arrive in time. Delivery services like Amazon do not deliver to the district office on weekends or after 5 p.m.

On December 20th, we will host a holiday lunch at Castle Royale from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., where angels will have the opportunity to present their gifts to the grandparents whose wishes they’ve fulfilled. If you cannot attend, someone will present the gift on your behalf.

Your generosity will bring joy to a grandparent this holiday season. Thank you so much.
Happy Holidays,
Andrea Stewart Cousins
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant

Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant

November 23, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was...
Read More
A New Priest Strives to Protect His Church’s Independence

A New Priest Strives to Protect His Church’s Independence

November 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A new face behind the pulpit and some new faces in the pews—some of them Black or...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Author Wins Award for General Fiction

Sleepy Hollow Author Wins Award for General Fiction

November 21, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  A Sleepy Hollow author recently was honored for a novel she penned that is set on an...
Read More
River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “Every Brilliant Thing” December 2-4

River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “Every Brilliant Thing” December 2-4

November 18, 2022
River's Edge Theatre Company will present Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan and directed by Jessica Irons, on December...
Read More
Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murdering Tarrytown Resident

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murdering Tarrytown Resident

November 17, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---  After a four-week trial, a New York City man was found guilty by a jury Nov. 16...
Read More
Judy Collins Brings Holiday Cheer, Hits and New Album—Spellbound—to The Tarrytown Music Hall

Judy Collins Brings Holiday Cheer, Hits and New Album—Spellbound—to The Tarrytown Music Hall

November 16, 2022
  By W.B. King— While busy learning Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2,” a 15-year-old Judy Collins found herself...
Read More
Irvington Girls Take State Class B Soccer Title

Irvington Girls Take State Class B Soccer Title

November 16, 2022
By Tom Pedulla— Since the fourth game of what turned into a magical season, Irvington girls’ soccer coach Patrick DiBenedetto...
Read More
Phelps Opens New Visitor Lounge in Honor of David Swope

Phelps Opens New Visitor Lounge in Honor of David Swope

November 15, 2022
On November 9th, Phelps Hospital cut a ceremonial ribbon opening the David Swope Reception Lobby & Visitor Lounge adjacent to...
Read More
Irvington’s David Imamura to Run for Shimsky’s Seat on County Legislature

Irvington’s David Imamura to Run for Shimsky’s Seat on County Legislature

November 15, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- On the wall of his office in White Plains, David Imamura has a framed pen used by...
Read More
Students Load Up a Ton of Turkeys for Needy Families

Students Load Up a Ton of Turkeys for Needy Families

November 14, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— On one side were about 40 middle school students—half from Tarrytown’s Transfiguration Catholic School, half from The...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
3 views
bookmark icon