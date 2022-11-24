Wanted: Angels

|Dear Friend,
There are many grandparents in Westchester who have become primary caregivers for their grandchildren. They take on this vital role because the parents cannot care for them. Rather than having them placed in foster care, these grandparents face unending challenges and sacrifice their own needs for the children they love. When the holiday season approaches, many spend what little cash they have to try to make sure their grandchildren have presents. They, themselves, often go without.
That’s why I created what is now my annual Angel Project: to bring holiday cheer to these forgotten grandparents. The Angel Project matches these caregivers, who submit wish lists to my office, with volunteer “angels” who purchase gifts (totaling no more than $75) for them. Last year over 170 “angels” and grandparents participated.
I hope you will consider joining me, my staff and others in becoming an “angel” this year. If you would like to be an “angel,” please fill out this form, or call my district office at (914) 423-4031 for more information. You can also email us at stewartcousinsangelproject@gmail.com. Please sign up by Tuesday, November 29.
Once again, we are partnering with Family Service Society of Yonkers, Family Ties of Westchester, and other agencies in my District. These agencies ask the grandparents they serve to submit their holiday wish list of up to three items. We then forward to each “angel” the list from their grandparent.
We ask that all gifts be received at my office, 28 Wells Avenue, 5th Floor, Yonkers, NY 10701 no later than Friday, December 16th. Presents should be wrapped or put in a gift box and labeled with your name and the name of your grandparent. If you plan to have the gift or gift card mailed or delivered to the district office, please ensure it will arrive in time. Delivery services like Amazon do not deliver to the district office on weekends or after 5 p.m.
On December 20th, we will host a holiday lunch at Castle Royale from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., where angels will have the opportunity to present their gifts to the grandparents whose wishes they’ve fulfilled. If you cannot attend, someone will present the gift on your behalf.
Your generosity will bring joy to a grandparent this holiday season. Thank you so much.
