Community News
Tarrytown News

Wanted–Alive–Tarrytown’s Traffic Disrupting Turkey

• Bookmarks: 11 • Comments: 1

The turkey in question, on Broadway opposite the Tappan Landing apartments
March 20, 2023

It could be any time of day but most likely just when traffic is at its heaviest. Somewhere along the stretch of South Broadway between Church Street and  Tarrytown’s Church of the Transfiguration, the big bird emerges and struts confidently among the cars and trucks, unperturbed by efforts to shoo him off the road. The disruptions have been going on for a couple of months, according to Tarrytown Police, who have been  getting half a dozen calls a day but have been unable to apprehend this particular Tom Turkey.

To the credit of the many Westchester drivers who have encountered this colorful if stubborn bird, no one so far has run him down. If anything the deference afforded the turkey can be…well, annoying to drivers further back in the traffic jam who can’t see the underlying cause of the delay. Patience may have its limits, however, and the village is taking steps to resolve the matter–peacefully.

The police have obtained a trapping permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation as well as trapping equipment, according to Village Administrator Rich Slingerland. “We have a trapper, and we are purchasing a piece of equipment to help us and the trapper secure the animal(s),” he says. “Once it is trapped, then it will be relocated to another far distant part of the area so that it does not come back.”

