WANT TO BE A COVID ANGEL AND HELP YOUR NEIGHBORS GET A VACCINE? 

By James Carsey-- Tarrytown Trustees took another step this week toward fulfilling Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to examine policing...Read More
February 13, 2021
Would you like to become a Covid Angel and help seniors who are not computer saavy get their vaccine? Please complete the following form and provide our committee with your information. We’ll be in touch with team assignments and training! We can definitely use your help!! And we’re looking for people to help manage the data and work on the back end, if you know anyone who may not want to make calls but might have other skills to lend to the effort.
Our Covid angels have been making hundreds of calls and have had some successes helping some of your neighbors get the vaccines. Please be mindful that there is still more demand for the vaccine than supplies. But, we promise to help everyone until you get your vaccine. So – don’t worry! We won’t forget you. From the time a senior contacts us asking for help it could take our volunteers 2-3 days to process the request and then another 2-3 days before the volunteer team leaders assign the senior to one of the volunteers. If the volunteer is working on other cases – trying to help a senior, he/she may not immediately get to you because they are still working on getting the vaccine for the seniors they previously were assigned to help.
COVID Update: Not So Fast Taking Off That Mask, Fella!
February 11, 2021
It seemed like one small but welcome step towards normalcy when the Center For Disease Control updated its guidance to...Read More
Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Medals
February 11, 2021
Fourteen members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program participated in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, held virtually on...Read More
Irvington Democrats Endorse Incumbent Mayor Smith And Two Newcomers As Trustee Candidates
February 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington Democrats endorsed Brian Smith for a sixth term as mayor along with two relative newcomers, both...Read More
Valentine’s Day: Where To Celebrate One Another In The Rivertowns
February 10, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Even during a pandemic, let’s take any and every opportunity we have to honor one another –...Read More
February 2021 TEAC News
February 9, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL FEBRUARY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This...Read More
Linda Ronstadt Tribute Film to Raise Funds for Parkinson’s Research
February 9, 2021
by Brad Ogden— Common Ground Concerts and Irvington Theater are once again collaborating to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s...Read More
COVID Update: Lots of Demand; Supply? Not So Much…Yet
February 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the infection rates continue to improve (Tarrytown’s active caseload fell back into double digits over...Read More
Convissor Seeks Trustee Post in Sleepy Hollow Election
February 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- In his second attempt to gain a political role in Sleepy Hollow, biking activist Daniel Convissor will...Read More
The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers
February 6, 2021
In honor of Black History Month, we, the Assistant Town Historians, wanted to show you, our readers the stories of...Read More