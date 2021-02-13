Community Board

WANT TO BE A COVID ANGEL AND HELP YOUR NEIGHBORS GET A VACCINE? 

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner
February 13, 2021

Would you like to become a Covid Angel and help seniors who are not computer saavy get their vaccine? Please complete the following form and provide our committee with your information. We’ll be in touch with team assignments and training!  We can definitely use your help!!  And we’re looking for people to help manage the data and work on the back end, if you know anyone who may not want to make calls but might have other skills to lend to the effort.

https://forms.gle/V9ELhPEkair7bGPU9
Our Covid angels have been making hundreds of calls and have had some successes helping some of your neighbors get the vaccines.  Please be mindful that there is still more demand for the vaccine than supplies. But, we promise to help everyone until you get your vaccine. So – don’t worry! We won’t forget you. From the time a senior contacts us asking for help it could take our volunteers 2-3 days to process the request and then another 2-3 days before the volunteer team leaders assign the senior to one of the volunteers. If the volunteer is working on other cases – trying to help a senior, he/she may not immediately get to you because they are still working on getting the vaccine for the seniors they previously were assigned to help.
