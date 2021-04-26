Walk MS This Weekend, May 1 in Rockland, May 2 in Westchester

April 26, 2021

Walk MS: Westchester may look a little different this year – but why we walk remains the same. While we will not gather in person in 2021, you can still end MS, your way.

Walk with your friends and family around your neighborhood or gather your team for a socially distanced stroll through the park. No matter your route, you can tailor Walk MS for you through exciting and new ways to connect and celebrate.

NEW Walk MS Interactive Experience

Log in to the Walk MS On-Demand, Interactive Experience to experience everything you love about Walk MS event day at your fingertips!

If it’s your first time logging in, enter your first and last name and your email address on the top right of the screen, “Click Here to Log In” for access.

Explore the new Walk MS Interactive Experience to connect, find resources and celebrate our progress. Visit now or on event day to:

Create a Virtual Walk MS Bib – share why you walk and check out the gallery to see why others are walking. After you create your bib, share it on social media! Thank you to our ‘Why I Walk’ Bib & Gallery Sponsor:



– check out goodies and resources our wonderful sponsors have for you. Walk over to the Living with MS Tent – find Society support, resources, events and programs, from support groups to MS experts, to help you live your best life with MS.

– find Society support, resources, events and programs, from support groups to MS experts, to help you live your best life with MS. Celebrate 75 Years of Progress – see how far we’ve come in changing the world for people living with MS.

– see how far we’ve come in changing the world for people living with MS. See What’s Happening in Your Community – find your state on the map (bottom right on the screen), then Walk MS: Westchester to see top fundraisers, team rankings and a special kickoff video.

– find your state on the map (bottom right on the screen), then Walk MS: Westchester to see top fundraisers, team rankings and a special kickoff video. Save and Collect in Your Backpack – find the “backpack” icon on the bottom navigation. As you explore and visit booths, you can “save” resources like sponsor resources, upcoming programs and videos from your local Walk MS staff to your backpack to review at another time!

Share on Social Media

Use #walkMS and #MoveForwardYourWay to share your Walk MS journey on social media everything from team T-shirts, your virtual Walk MS Bib to your fundraising progress!

Use the Walk MS App

This powerful tool will keep you connected to the MS community and raise awareness on event day.

Visit MSWalk at: https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?fr_id=31679&pg=informational&sid=13240



