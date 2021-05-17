Community News
Dobbs Ferry News
Irvington News

Voter’s Guide: School Budgets, Board of Education Trustees Election Tuesday

• Bookmarks: 2 • Comments: 1

May 17, 2021

By Brianna Staudt—

Residents will vote to pass or reject 2021-22 school district budgets and elect board of education trustees tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18.

Advertisement
Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

All proposed local school budgets remain within the tax cap. No local board of education election attracted more trustee candidates than open positions.

Here’s a round-up of voters’ choices in each district.

Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District

 The proposed budget is $49,029,234, which represents a 4.17% increase over last year’s budget. Dobbs Ferry school district residents’ tax rate would increase by about 2.25%.

Penny Sullivan-Nunes and Brooke Bass are running for two open DFUFSD Board of Education trustee positions. Neither candidate is an incumbent.

 Residents vote at Dobbs Ferry High School in the gymnasium.

Irvington Union Free School District

 The proposed budget is $66,361,700, a 2.8% increase over last year’s budget. Irvington residents’ tax rate would increase by 3.53%.

Two candidates are running for two open IUFSD Board of Education trustee positions. One, Beth Propper, is an incumbent. The other candidate is Susan Brunenavs.

 Residents vote at Main Street School.

Union Free School District of the Tarrytowns

 The proposed budget of $83,837,109 is a 2.8% increase over last year. Sleepy Hollow residents would see a 2.32% tax rate increase, while Tarrytown residents would see a 0.12% increase.

 There are two special propositions on the ballot. One authorizes the district to purchase buses and other district vehicles as part of a multi-year plan to replace its aging fleet. The other reduces the transportation eligibility distance for students in grades 3–5 to 0.3 miles from 0.8 miles, which would align eligibility for all students K–5 and provide about 250 more students transportation to Washington Irving School at an annual cost of about $150,000.

Three candidates are running for three open TUFSD Board of Education trustee positions. One, Michelle DeFilippis, is an incumbent. The remaining candidates are Cecilia Gordon and Krista Barron. Gordon received a significant number of votes as a write-in candidate in last year’s election but did not win a seat.

Tarrytown residents vote in the Washington Irving School auditorium. Sleepy Hollow residents vote in the W. L. Morse School cafeteria.

Further voting details

Eligible voters are U.S. citizens aged 18 and older who are registered with the Westchester County Board of Elections and are not otherwise ineligible to vote. Voters must have lived in their school district for 30 days immediately preceding election day.

In-person voting takes place 7 a.m.–9 p.m. Any voter can request an absentee ballot from their district clerk by submitting a completed absentee ballot application. The completed absentee ballot must be returned to the clerk by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Voter’s Guide: School Budgets, Board of Education Trustees Election Tuesday

Voter’s Guide: School Budgets, Board of Education Trustees Election Tuesday

May 17, 2021
By Brianna Staudt--- Residents will vote to pass or reject 2021-22 school district budgets and elect board of education trustees...
Read More
Tarrytown Poised to Close Main Street For Dining On 12 Saturday Nights—And Maybe Approve Parklets

Tarrytown Poised to Close Main Street For Dining On 12 Saturday Nights—And Maybe Approve Parklets

May 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— At their May 17 Board meeting, Tarrytown Trustees are expected to approve the closure of Main Street...
Read More
Playa Bowls Grand Opening Saturday, May 15 in Tarrytown

Playa Bowls Grand Opening Saturday, May 15 in Tarrytown

May 14, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- “Welcome to Pineapple Land” On Main Street, where customers can enjoy a dizzying variety of superfruit bowls...
Read More
Lacrosse Fundraiser in Dobbs Ferry to Benefit Boy with Rare Disease

Lacrosse Fundraiser in Dobbs Ferry to Benefit Boy with Rare Disease

May 14, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A lacrosse game fundraiser to benefit an 11-year-old Dobbs Ferry boy who suffers from a rare and...
Read More
Two Local Students Win National Merit Scholarships

Two Local Students Win National Merit Scholarships

May 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local seniors were among 2,500 National Merit Scholarship winners named this week that were chosen from...
Read More
Transfiguration School Students Connect with International Space Station

Transfiguration School Students Connect with International Space Station

May 12, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Middle school students at The Transfiguration School in Tarrytown spoke with astronauts aboard the International Space Station...
Read More
Jazz Forum, Tarrytown Reopens May 28!

Jazz Forum, Tarrytown Reopens May 28!

May 11, 2021
After what will have been 446 days of closure due to the pandemic, Jazz Forum Arts will reopen its Jazz...
Read More
New Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School Named

New Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School Named

May 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new principal has been chosen to lead Sleepy Hollow High School. Deborah Brand will succeed Dr....
Read More
Gold Star Mother Margaret J. Horan Memorial Unveiled in Sleepy Hollow

Gold Star Mother Margaret J. Horan Memorial Unveiled in Sleepy Hollow

May 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Margaret J. Horan Gold Star Mothers’ Memorial was unveiled Sunday, May 9th at Horan’s Landing Park...
Read More
Harckham Sponsors Blood Drive in Sleepy Hollow

Harckham Sponsors Blood Drive in Sleepy Hollow

May 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senator Pete Harckham partnered with New York Blood Center (NYBC) Saturday in sponsoring a blood drive...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
1 notes
74 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *