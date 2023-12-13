Voters Approve $87M Tarrytown Capital School Bond

December 13, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Voters in the Tarrytown School District were in a holiday spirit Tuesday as they overwhelmingly approved an $87 million capital school bond.

Sponsor

According to unofficial results provided by the district, the bond was approved by a margin of 972 to 205.

“Thank you to all who voted,” district officials stated. “We can now move forward with the Facilities Project, which will play a crucial role in supporting our mission to create a safe, nurturing, and enriching learning environment for our students.”

The estimated total cost of all the projects planned in all district school facilities is $92.7 million, but district officials will be utilizing $6 million in savings. District officials are stressing that about 53% of the total project costs ($53 million) will be reimbursed by New York State through Building Aid.

District officials explained many of the classrooms, averaging about 550 square feet, are too small to accommodate many of the 2,700 students. The classrooms should be between 750 and 800 square feet.

In addition, the aging school buildings are in need of upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

Winfield L. Morse Elementary School, which serves grades 1-2, and Washington Irving Elementary School, which serves grades 3-5, are slated to receive four-story additions. Washington Irving will also get 11 new classrooms.

The Morse school work is estimated at $34.6 million, while the Washington Irving school work is estimated at $39 million.

Athletic field upgrades, including a new track and bleachers, are planned on the Sleepy Hollow High School/Middle School campus at a price tag of about $9 million.

John Paulding School, which houses Pre-K and Kindergarten students, will receive $4.5 million in improvements, while the district will also be making infrastructure improvements and replacing the playground at the Tappan building, which will be used again by the district for kindergarten. That work will cost $5.5 million.