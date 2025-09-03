Support our Sponsors
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Vote For The Person, Not The Party

September 3, 2025

Letter to the Editor
Hudson Independent

As I read about the upcoming Village elections, I see candidates talking about how they’re going to help all of us, promising lower taxes and big improvements. But let’s be honest—how? For years, our leaders have been saying “yes” to everything, and only now do they realize the passengers they’ve been carrying are a mess.

It’s time to stop being politically correct and start being simply correct. Be for the residents and taxpayers who live here every day—the faces of 10591—not just for tourists and day-visitors who enjoy the things we pay for.

I’ve been voting since the 1980s. Back then, I voted for people who had no agenda except to better our town, and they proved it through their actions. In the ’80s and ’90s, it didn’t matter what political party you belonged to—it mattered how you would make 10591 better and improve quality of life for everyone. Now, sadly, it’s all about party affiliation, even in a small town like ours.

I don’t care which side of the aisle a candidate stands on—what matters is what they will do for the people of 10591. That means protecting the values of our community, supporting our seniors who built this village, funding and strengthening our police and fire departments, and listening to residents’ concerns.

We don’t need politicians focused on world issues or showboating to compete with neighboring towns. We need leaders who will make our village better. Vote for the person, not the party. Vote for the candidates who meet your family’s needs, who support our first responders, who protect and invest in our senior programs, and who are committed to the true heart of 10591.

Let’s bring our village back.

Sincerely,
John Stiloski

