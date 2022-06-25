Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Letters to the Editor

Vote for Shimsky

June 25, 2022

I’m writing to encourage everyone who is reading this to vote for Mary Jane Shimsky for the 92nd Assembly District in the upcoming June 28th Democratic primary. 

Early Voting Starts has started and election Day is June 28th.  There are primaries for both parties for Governor and other local elections.
If this email convinces you of anything, I encourage you to make sure to vote.

Mary Jane is the ideal candidate to represent us in Albany with her dogged determination and long history of serving the community. This is reflected in her endorsement by the Democratic Party, the Working Families Party, the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester, and most importantly; me 😀.  Mary Jane has the experience needed to serve our community in Albany with 11 years on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, including two as majority leader. Mary Jane has been a leader on gun safety, helping to pass a county law requiring safety warning labels, and is a designated 2022 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate.

Additionally, our current assemblyman, Tom Abinanti, harbors extremely dangerous views about vaccines and has sponsored legislation to make vaccines like those for measles and polio virtually optional. He’s also sponsored past legislation that would have banned our current COVID-19 vaccines because they contain GMOs. Thank goodness these bills sponsored by Abinanti did not pass because if his views on vaccines were to translate to laws it could lead to an outbreak or even worse. His views on vaccines, which The New York Times has called “lunacy,” and are uniformly rejected by science are simply too dangerous.

If you have any questions about either candidate I’m happy to answer them but I will obviously be biased.  🙂  Here is another local blog that is covering the race and some of the details like fundraising, absentee ballots and campaign strategy.  http://manorwoodsblog.blogspot.com/.

Advertisement
  • Tom Abinanti
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

Eric Zinger

Greenburgh

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

June 25, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- More than a dozen rivertown cyclists plus members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered in the...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

June 24, 2022
  Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field. The following...
Read More
Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

June 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A year after announcing that it would spend $1.8 billion to expand its research and preclinical manufacturing...
Read More
Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

June 23, 2022
Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club focuses on environmental and beautification projects within Patriots and Neperan Parks, as well as...
Read More
Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022

Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022

June 22, 2022
Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2022 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June 18. Acting Principal...
Read More
Dental Surgery By Robot

Dental Surgery By Robot

June 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of dentists in Tarrytown, where Clair Moore lives and works as a real estate...
Read More
Hackley School Class of 2022 Receive Diplomas

Hackley School Class of 2022 Receive Diplomas

June 21, 2022
Hackley School held its annual graduation ceremony earlier this month at its Tarrytown campus. The Class of 2022 graduates were:...
Read More
Black Bear Spotted in Irvington Woods

Black Bear Spotted in Irvington Woods

June 21, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Naturally enough, the first report showed up on Facebook. Writing on Irvington’s 10533 page, Margaret Peter Copp...
Read More
HELPING WILDLIFE: IT’S TURTLE SEASON. HELP THEM CROSS!

HELPING WILDLIFE: IT’S TURTLE SEASON. HELP THEM CROSS!

June 21, 2022
By Suzy Allman, TEAC member If you're driving around the lakes in Tarrytown this time of year, you're likely to...
Read More
Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park

Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park

June 20, 2022
The dogs had their day in Tarrytown this past weekend as dozens took part in the Tarrytown Dogs on Parade...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
7 views
bookmark icon