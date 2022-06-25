Vote for Shimsky

Mary Jane is the ideal candidate to represent us in Albany with her dogged determination and long history of serving the community. This is reflected in her endorsement by the Democratic Party, the Working Families Party, the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester, and most importantly; me 😀. Mary Jane has the experience needed to serve our community in Albany with 11 years on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, including two as majority leader. Mary Jane has been a leader on gun safety, helping to pass a county law requiring safety warning labels, and is a designated 2022 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate.

Additionally, our current assemblyman, Tom Abinanti, harbors extremely dangerous views about vaccines and has sponsored legislation to make vaccines like those for measles and polio virtually optional. He’s also sponsored past legislation that would have banned our current COVID-19 vaccines because they contain GMOs. Thank goodness these bills sponsored by Abinanti did not pass because if his views on vaccines were to translate to laws it could lead to an outbreak or even worse. His views on vaccines, which The New York Times has called “lunacy,” and are uniformly rejected by science are simply too dangerous.

If you have any questions about either candidate I’m happy to answer them but I will obviously be biased. 🙂 Here is another local blog that is covering the race and some of the details like fundraising, absentee ballots and campaign strategy. http://manorwoodsblog.blogspot.com/.

Eric Zinger

Greenburgh