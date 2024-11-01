Vote For Prop One

The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
November 1, 2024
To the Editor and Readers:
New Yorkers support freedom and equality and want to defend those rights by all means possible.
In this election we can do that by flipping our ballots and voting YES to Prop 1, the NY ERA.
Prop 1 protects us from government discrimination based on age, disability, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive care. It puts your right to control your own body (including birth control, IVF, abortion and LGBT+ care) in the NY Constitution — protecting us from meddling politicians.
The people opposed to freedom are making crazy, far-fetched arguments! The NYC Bar Association has debunked their wild stories, yet the lies keep coming. Don’t fall for it!
On Tuesday, Election Day 11/5, vote YES on Prop 1 to protect your rights and freedoms. That way YOU can make decisions about your own life — and keep intrusive politicians out.
Sincerely,
Kate Permut
