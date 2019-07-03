Volunteers Descend on Abbott House to Build a Playhouse for Refugee Children

By Barrett Seaman

Refugee children who make it to Irvington’s Abbott House are among the more fortunate. In the course of a sweltering afternoon in late June, their lives got just a little better as more than 200 volunteers swarmed onto the hillside campus to build a state-of-the-art KaBOOM play set for them.

Some moving truckloads of mulch, others handled construction, still others served up donated meals to the workers, many of whom are employees of investment banking giant Morgan Stanley. Lots of locals pitched in as well, including a dozen parishioners from the Church of St. Barnabas on the other side of Broadway. Cut and fitted, and paint applied—all under 92-degrees temperatures

This was no snap-on job. Holes had to be dug, concrete mixed and poured, plywood cur and fitted and paint applied—all in nine-degree heat. There was a sense of camaraderie among the workers, many of whom did not know each other before that Friday.

The ultimate beneficiaries were the refugee children, for whom the opportunity to simply play was a rare gift in otherwise hard and often painful young lives.