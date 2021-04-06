Community Board
Community News

Volunteer New York! To Mark 2020’s Record High Volunteerism

• Bookmarks: 7

April 6, 2021

The worst of years brought out the best in us. That is the message that will be conveyed this Friday as Volunteer New York! celebrates six local citizens with its annual Volunteer Spirit Awards. They will be honored at a free “virtual” breakfast on Friday, April 9 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a paid post-awards networking opportunity. The day will culminate with a lighting of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Volunteer New York!’s orange and blue colors at 7:30 p.m.

 

To meet this year’s award winners, visit: https://www.volunteernewyork.org/awards

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 9, 2021 | 9-10 AM

The breakfast is ALMOST back! Get your free tickets to our 41st Annual Volunteer Spirit Awards!

Help recognize extraordinary local volunteers and our 2021 Legacy Award recipient, Deborah Fay.

We need your help to support local volunteerism at our only annual fundraiser!

 

POST-AWARDS NETWORKING | 10 AM +

Meet the winners. Tickets directly help power local volunteerism!

The window for sponsorships and digital journal ads is now closed.

 

Important Stats on 2020 Volunteerism in Westchester:

  • 2020 was a record year for volunteerism in Westchester, despite the pandemic
  • 35,000 people locally volunteered through Volunteer New York! in 2020
  • 350,000 hours of service were provided to support a range of acts of kindness
  • The value of this impact on the community is estimated at $11.7 million!

 

  • The impact of volunteers by specific issue area over the last year that Volunteer New York! helped mobilize:

 

  • Food Insecurity– 37,759 hours served/over 3,000 volunteers helped those facing food insecurity
  • Isolation and Mental Health– 16,424 hours served /over 1,000 volunteers helped build connections with those facing isolation
  • Seniors– 34,351 hours served /1, 400 volunteers helped keep seniors healthy and at home
  • Education– 32,012 hours served/Over 650 volunteered with students remotely as e-tutors and mentors
  • Small Business Support– 1,264 hours served/Over 300 volunteers assisted small business owners with the Paycheck Protection Program (pp)
  • Vaccine Distribution– 16,642 hours served/Over 1,300 volunteers are supporting local state vaccination sites
M.M. Cuomo Bridge lit in orange and blue

 

 Media Contact:  Tony Fasciano, tony@volunteernewyork.org (914) 227-9322, (914) 318-9221.

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
After 13 years, Tarrytown’s A NU Toy Store To Close

After 13 years, Tarrytown’s A NU Toy Store To Close

April 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- It immediately catches the eye of any child walking down Main Street in Tarrytown: a Ferris wheel,...
Read More
Celebrating a Soldier, Senior and All-Around Amazing Guy

Celebrating a Soldier, Senior and All-Around Amazing Guy

April 6, 2021
By Kevin Brown-- Have you ever walked by Washington Irving School on Broadway in Tarrytown and noticed a pair of...
Read More
‘Don’t Get Cocky With COVID’

‘Don’t Get Cocky With COVID’

April 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Applying the foot race metaphor to the COVID-19 pandemic is no doubt overdone, but with good reason....
Read More
Cuomo Offers $5,000 For The Best 2023 World University Games Mascot Design

Cuomo Offers $5,000 For The Best 2023 World University Games Mascot Design

April 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- The 2023 Winter World University Games are set to be held in Lake Placid, NY, but they...
Read More
COVID Update: Not Such A Great Mystery

COVID Update: Not Such A Great Mystery

April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Experts are said to be scratching their heads over the recent upsurge in coronavirus infections in New...
Read More
Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions

April 1, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Buckets of all shapes and sizes can be found at the rear of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown,...
Read More
Here’s How The Rivertowns Envision Police Reform.

Here’s How The Rivertowns Envision Police Reform.

April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— By the first of April, a passel of reports from some 500 New York State municipalities with...
Read More
Legislator Williams Not Seeking Reelection to County Board

Legislator Williams Not Seeking Reelection to County Board

March 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Board of Legislators Vice Chair Alfreda Williams will not be seeking a seventh two-year term...
Read More
GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

March 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will have a Republican challenger after all as he seeks a second...
Read More
New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It seems like only last week that the age of eligibility for the COVID vaccine dropped to...
Read More
7 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
94 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *