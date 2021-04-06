Volunteer New York! To Mark 2020’s Record High Volunteerism

April 6, 2021

The worst of years brought out the best in us. That is the message that will be conveyed this Friday as Volunteer New York! celebrates six local citizens with its annual Volunteer Spirit Awards. They will be honored at a free “virtual” breakfast on Friday, April 9 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a paid post-awards networking opportunity. The day will culminate with a lighting of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Volunteer New York!’s orange and blue colors at 7:30 p.m.

To meet this year’s award winners, visit: https://www.volunteernewyork.org/awards

FRIDAY, APRIL 9, 2021 | 9-10 AM

The breakfast is ALMOST back! Get your free tickets to our 41st Annual Volunteer Spirit Awards!

Help recognize extraordinary local volunteers and our 2021 Legacy Award recipient, Deborah Fay.

We need your help to support local volunteerism at our only annual fundraiser!

POST-AWARDS NETWORKING | 10 AM +

Meet the winners. Tickets directly help power local volunteerism!

The window for sponsorships and digital journal ads is now closed.

Important Stats on 2020 Volunteerism in Westchester:

2020 was a record year for volunteerism in Westchester, despite the pandemic

35,000 people locally volunteered through Volunteer New York! in 2020

350,000 hours of service were provided to support a range of acts of kindness

The value of this impact on the community is estimated at $11.7 million!

The impact of volunteers by specific issue area over the last year that Volunteer New York! helped mobilize:

Food Insecurity – 37,759 hours served/over 3,000 volunteers helped those facing food insecurity

– 37,759 hours served/over 3,000 volunteers helped those facing food insecurity Isolation and Mental Health – 16,424 hours served /over 1,000 volunteers helped build connections with those facing isolation

– 16,424 hours served /over 1,000 volunteers helped build connections with those facing isolation Seniors – 34,351 hours served /1, 400 volunteers helped keep seniors healthy and at home

– 34,351 hours served /1, 400 volunteers helped keep seniors healthy and at home Education – 32,012 hours served/Over 650 volunteered with students remotely as e-tutors and mentors

– 32,012 hours served/Over 650 volunteered with students remotely as e-tutors and mentors Small Business Support – 1,264 hours served/Over 300 volunteers assisted small business owners with the Paycheck Protection Program (pp)

– 1,264 hours served/Over 300 volunteers assisted small business owners with the Paycheck Protection Program (pp) Vaccine Distribution– 16,642 hours served/Over 1,300 volunteers are supporting local state vaccination sites

