Volunteer New York! Executive Director Joining Neighbors Link

October 29, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The executive director of a Tarrytown-based nonprofit organization is departing later this year to join a Mount Kisco-based advocacy group for immigrants.

Jeanette Gisbert, who has led Volunteer New York! for the last four years but has been with the organization for 16 years, is setting her sights on being Deputy Director at Neighbors Link.

“I cannot overstate how proud I am to have been a part of Volunteer New York! for the last 16 years, the last four as its Executive Director,” Gisbert said. “I am extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished together and deeply grateful for the incredible team and community supporters who have made all this work possible. While I look forward to the next chapter of my career, my belief in the transformative power of people to make a positive change remains as strong as ever, and I am certain that Volunteer New York! is in an excellent position to continue this vital work.”

During her tenure, Gisbert is credited with expanding Volunteer New York!’s impact on the community by strengthening both its corporate and nonprofit partnerships, increasing volunteer participation, and growing its community outreach efforts.

Last year, Volunteer New York! helped to inspire more than 35,000 volunteers to take action and to coordinate more than 455,000 hours of service that supported more than 300 nonprofits and local organizations, providing an estimated value of $16.9 million back to the community.

The Board of Directors at Volunteer New York! thanked Gisbert for her leadership and strategic vision.

“We are thankful for her years of service and the contributions she’s made towards making our local communities more vibrant, resilient, and equitable,” said Michael Welling, Chair of the Board of Directors for Volunteer New York! “While we will certainly miss Ms. Gisbert’s leadership, we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Welling added that the board has begun to initiate a search for Gisbert’s successor to ensure a smooth transition into the new year as the organization gears up to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The mission of Neighbors Link is to strengthen the whole community through the healthy integration of immigrants. That mission includes filling a service gap for new immigrant families, offering education and empowerment programs, involving longer-term residents in volunteer opportunities and creating substantive partnerships with other local organizations.