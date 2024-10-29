Support our Sponsors
  • Hope Act Now ad thank Mike Lawler
  • BREAST CARE & SURGERY at St. John's Riverside Hospital
  • RiverArts Studio Tour 2024
Community News
Tarrytown News

Volunteer New York! Executive Director Joining Neighbors Link

• Bookmarks: 10

Jeanette Gisbert
October 29, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The executive director of a Tarrytown-based nonprofit organization is departing later this year to join a Mount Kisco-based advocacy group for immigrants.

Jeanette Gisbert, who has led Volunteer New York! for the last four years but has been with the organization for 16 years, is setting her sights on being Deputy Director at Neighbors Link.

Support our Sponsors
  • MaryJane Shimsky for Assembly
  • Hope Act Now ad thank Mike Lawler
  • Alessandro Crocco for Assembly
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings - Irvington NY

“I cannot overstate how proud I am to have been a part of Volunteer New York! for the last 16 years, the last four as its Executive Director,” Gisbert said. “I am extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished together and deeply grateful for the incredible team and community supporters who have made all this work possible. While I look forward to the next chapter of my career, my belief in the transformative power of people to make a positive change remains as strong as ever, and I am certain that Volunteer New York! is in an excellent position to continue this vital work.”

During her tenure, Gisbert is credited with expanding Volunteer New York!’s impact on the community by strengthening both its corporate and nonprofit partnerships, increasing volunteer participation, and growing its community outreach efforts.

Last year, Volunteer New York! helped to inspire more than 35,000 volunteers to take action and to coordinate more than 455,000 hours of service that supported more than 300 nonprofits and local organizations, providing an estimated value of $16.9 million back to the community.

The Board of Directors at Volunteer New York! thanked Gisbert for her leadership and strategic vision.

“We are thankful for her years of service and the contributions she’s made towards making our local communities more vibrant, resilient, and equitable,” said Michael Welling, Chair of the Board of Directors for Volunteer New York! “While we will certainly miss Ms. Gisbert’s leadership, we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Welling added that the board has begun to initiate a search for Gisbert’s successor to ensure a smooth transition into the new year as the organization gears up to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The mission of Neighbors Link is to strengthen the whole community through the healthy integration of immigrants. That mission includes filling a service gap for new immigrant families, offering education and empowerment programs, involving longer-term residents in volunteer opportunities and creating substantive partnerships with other local organizations.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Irvington Real Estate agent
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Celebrate 104th Birthday

Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Celebrate 104th Birthday

October 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Angelina “Angie” Torrisi of Hastings-on-Hudson was born in 1920---the same year the 19th Amendment was ratified, giving women...
Read More
Volunteer New York! Executive Director Joining Neighbors Link

Volunteer New York! Executive Director Joining Neighbors Link

October 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The executive director of a Tarrytown-based nonprofit organization is departing later this year to join a Mount...
Read More
Trump Rally “Garbage” Joke Sparks Controversy In District 17 Race

Trump Rally “Garbage” Joke Sparks Controversy In District 17 Race

October 28, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Local Democrats, including Mondaire Jones, were quick to denounce Congressman Mike Lawler’s mere presence at Trump‘s Saturday...
Read More
The Taconic Opera Comes To Tarrytown

The Taconic Opera Comes To Tarrytown

October 28, 2024
By W.B. King-- After 27 years of successfully producing more than 70 stage shows, the Taconic Opera is moving from...
Read More
The Ugly Pageant: Madtoys

The Ugly Pageant: Madtoys

October 28, 2024
THE UGLY PAGEANT—MADTOYS: Who's the foulest of them all? Part 1 By Krista Madsen– I have a rule about Halloween: no cute...
Read More
Tarrytown Justice Sets Sights on Higher Office

Tarrytown Justice Sets Sights on Higher Office

October 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- One of Tarrytown’s longest and most distinguished public servants is looking to serve the community in a...
Read More
Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade: Bigger And Better Every Year

Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade: Bigger And Better Every Year

October 27, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It just seems to keep growing—and with it, the crowds that come from nowhere and everywhere. By...
Read More
Bike-Sharing In The Rivertowns? Maybe So

Bike-Sharing In The Rivertowns? Maybe So

October 26, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--     Local residents gathered in Tarrytown’s Warner Library on October 23 for a public feedback session about...
Read More
Babies Welcome!

Babies Welcome!

October 25, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— With a crowd of doctors, administrators, local politicians and community leaders present, Phelps Hospital officially dedicated a...
Read More
Officials Welcome Mirabella Cocina Latina in Dobbs Ferry

Officials Welcome Mirabella Cocina Latina in Dobbs Ferry

October 25, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for Mirabella Cocina Latina, an eatery in Dobbs Ferry located...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
172 views
bookmark icon