Villages’ Tree Lighting Events to be Shown Virtual

December 4, 2020

By Robert Kimmel—

Annual Christmas tree lighting moments will become a virtual festivity in the rivertown villages this holiday season. Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Irvington and Dobbs Ferry are following the precautionary measures set by New York State because of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid large gatherings and resorting to computer capability for their events.

Tarrytown leads off with its tree lighting on Friday, December 4 at Patriots Park, starting at 5 p.m. The word from Village Administrator Rich Slingerland is the live streaming will include music, featuring holiday songs, and that the lighting will occur between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. He reiterated the need to circumvent “a gathering that might exceed 25 people, since Tarrytown, and Sleepy Hollow are in a ‘hot zone’ designation by the state.”

In order to view the Tarrytown event, viewers should either reach it through the Recreation Department’s Facebook page, or at https://fb.me/e/1WtQGDRDA. “Stay home and watch it,” is the guidance offered by the village.

Dobbs Ferry celebrates its virtual tree lighting, along with the illumination of its downtown, on Saturday, December 5, beginning at 5 p.m. The event is hosted by Joe Rooney of Rooney Tunes Entertainment.

Viewers will be able to “interact with their friends and neighbors,” according to the message from the host. You will be able to request songs, make dedication and “shoutouts.” Comments from Village officials, staff and some local business owners are also expected. “Enjoy it from the comfort of your own home,” is the advice given in the announcement.

In order to join in on the Dobbs Ferry virtual celebration, participants will need to click on this link, https://streamfr.ee/rooneytunes, just before 5 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow has set its tree lighting, also hosted by Rooney Tunes Entertainment, for Saturday, December 19, lasting from 5 to 7 p.m. Residents have until December 16 to “Send in your favorite holiday picture of your family friends, decorated house, pets and such,” to be included in the live show.” They should be sent via email to rooneytunesradio@gmail.com. Song requests will also be accepted during the activities.

Viewers will watch a pre-recorded message from Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray and, according to the host, there will be a “special visitor from the North Pole.” To be among the audience, you’ll need to log on at https://streamfr.ee/rooneytunes.

Irvington Administrator Lawrence Schopfer is in the process of establishing a date and process for the village’s tree lighting, which, he said, will also be virtual. Schopfer added that the day and time should be fixed “within the coming week or so.”