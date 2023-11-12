Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Villages, School District Awarded Grant for Safer Streets Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 8 November 12, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— The trio collaboration of the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns has been awarded a $340,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to create a Safe Streets and Roads for All Action Plan.Sponsor The funding will contribute to the development of a comprehensive safety action plan to establish a strategy to prevent roadway injuries and fatalities within the parameters of the school district. Only four communities in New York State were the recipients of a portion of the $82 million that was made available by the federal government. “Whether it’s a dangerous intersection or highway, or a need for better bus and bike lanes, no one can better pinpoint a community’s safety needs than the people who actually live and work there,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “In the past five years, the communities we are awarding these grants to experienced nearly 14,000 roadway deaths. To help change that unacceptable reality, we are proud to deliver this needed funding to help them address their unique safety needs and save lives.” Although the DOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy has shown as a fifth straight quarter of declines in roadway deaths, tens of thousands of people annually are killed on roadways across the United States. The planning process among the villages and school district will include data-driven safety analysis of streets and roadways in both villages, community engagement to identify and prioritize risk areas, assessment of current policies and procedures and recommendations for improvement, project selections, and conceptual plans for the highest priority projects. “Another win for Karen Brown and Tarrytown’s Democratic leadership who recognize that putting our village first means cooperating across village, county and state lines to make Tarrytown a model of progressive planning,” the Tarrytown Democratic Committee stated. Village and school district officials expect to reach out to the community to get involved in the process in 2024. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Villages, School District Awarded Grant for Safer Streets November 12, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The trio collaboration of the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and the Public Schools of the... Read More Irvington News Getting Comfortable In Your Own Skin November 11, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Newly-renovated space on North Astor Street offered Katherine Medina a chance to move her salon, Aesthetics by... Read More Tarrytown News Bridging The Gap Between Health And Fitness November 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Tucked around the corner on North Washington on the backside of 54 Mail Street in Tarrytown is... Read More Irvington News Irvington Girl Scouts Head Out To Save The Forest November 9, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- On a brisk early November afternoon, thirty-some Irvington Girl Scouts ranging from 4th to 8th grade tromped... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Dems Prevail in County Races November 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The strength of Democrats on Election Day stretched well beyond the rivertowns, as their candidates for the... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Brown and Democratic Team Win Big in Tarrytown November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown was reelected to a second two-year term Tuesday as she swatted away the... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington’s Once And Future Mayor November 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The Democrats running for re-election as Trustees in Irvington, Mitchell Bard and Arlene Burgos, had no opposition... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Incumbents Easily Reelected in Dobbs Ferry November 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo and three incumbents on the Board of Trustees were easily reelected to... Read More Irvington News Abbott House Celebrates 60-Year Milestone at Historic Lyndhurst Castle November 7, 2023 Abbott House, Irvington’s non-profit home for for children, families, and adults with complex needs, celebrated its 60th birthday with a... Read More School News Essay Contest For Westchester Students November 6, 2023 Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their seventh annual... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint