Villages, School District Awarded Grant for Safer Streets

November 12, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The trio collaboration of the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns has been awarded a $340,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to create a Safe Streets and Roads for All Action Plan.

The funding will contribute to the development of a comprehensive safety action plan to establish a strategy to prevent roadway injuries and fatalities within the parameters of the school district.

Only four communities in New York State were the recipients of a portion of the $82 million that was made available by the federal government.

“Whether it’s a dangerous intersection or highway, or a need for better bus and bike lanes, no one can better pinpoint a community’s safety needs than the people who actually live and work there,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “In the past five years, the communities we are awarding these grants to experienced nearly 14,000 roadway deaths. To help change that unacceptable reality, we are proud to deliver this needed funding to help them address their unique safety needs and save lives.”

Although the DOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy has shown as a fifth straight quarter of declines in roadway deaths, tens of thousands of people annually are killed on roadways across the United States.

The planning process among the villages and school district will include data-driven safety analysis of streets and roadways in both villages, community engagement to identify and prioritize risk areas, assessment of current policies and procedures and recommendations for improvement, project selections, and conceptual plans for the highest priority projects.

“Another win for Karen Brown and Tarrytown’s Democratic leadership who recognize that putting our village first means cooperating across village, county and state lines to make Tarrytown a model of progressive planning,” the Tarrytown Democratic Committee stated.

Village and school district officials expect to reach out to the community to get involved in the process in 2024.