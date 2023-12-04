Villages Launch Seasonal Festivities In A Burst Of Light

December 3, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

Black Friday may have been the start of the commercial side of the holidays, but the first weekend in December saw the lights come on and the carols come out. Within minutes of each other, countdowns in Irvington and at Patriots Park led to bursts of light and rounds of applause from festive crowds, as trees were lit and carolers burst into song.

Sponsor



Irvington xmas tree countdown 2023

Watch this video on YouTube

Irvington’s tree outside village hall was more modest but more colorful; Outgoing Mayor Brian Smith presided over his final countdown, preceded by a noisy drive-by of one of the village’s fire trucks with Santa waving vigorously from the roof.

1 Irv Santa - 2023

Watch this video on YouTube

The combined Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow celebration, organized by the Chamber of Commerce, was an extravaganza that started in Patriot’s Park with a tree lighting and songs by carolers from the Music Hall Academy and spread to the streets of both villages in the form of the third annual Winter Stroll. The “Jolly Trolley” bus shuttled passengers from one shopping venue to another throughout the late afternoon and evening. Shoppers were treated to elaborate window displays

For the occasion, the weekly farmers market morphed into a mega-TaSH, with vendor tents spread throughout the park—and staying open well into the evening. On a typical Saturday in the season, there are about 50 vendors; this weekend, there were 75.

In addition to singing and dancing, there was a bit of history to be had in Tarrytown. Strollers there were treated to the story of Sinterklaas, the od Dutch version of Santa Claus. Santa was there too, as was (of course) the ubiquitous Headless Horseman.

Prizes were to be had—first for the best storefront window display and later for the ugliest sweater.