Villages Join In With Their Own Declarations of Emergency

By Barrett Seaman

In short order, the mayors of Tarrytown and Irvington declared states of emergency as the weekend ended. Tarrytown Mayor Drew Fixell declared his village’s emergency as of 8:00am Sunday, March 15th. The Irvington declaration, issued on Monday, the 16th, gives Mayor Brian C. Smith “broad powers to take actions necessary to protect the public during this crisis,” read the Irvington notice. Both villages have shut down all but essential services, as have both Sleepy Hollow and Dobbs Ferry.

On the same day, County Executive George Latimer declared Westchester to be in a state of emergency. All of these declarations come a week after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state-wide state of emergency. It is not clear specifically what practical effects these overlapping edicts will have on daily life.