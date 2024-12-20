Village to Hire Consultant to Evaluate Workforce Needs in Irvington

December 20, 2024

By Jeff Wilson—

The Irvington Police station needs better accommodations for female staff. The Fire Department lacks a detox room so firefighters can decontaminate themselves after fires. And the Department of Public Works, an eyesore currently located in a flood zone across the street from the train station, needs new, insulated buildings to keep its workers from freezing in the wintertime.

In short, Irvington’s workforce needs bigger and better facilities.

Enter the Facilities Planning Committee (FPC), which was formed last April to address the needs of the village’s various municipal services after an $18.2 million bond for that purpose was voted down.

In a presentation to the public in the Irvington library on December 8, FPC co-chair Mike Aziz, an architect by trade (Arthur Chabon, the other co-chair and also an architect, was out of town), explained the 11-member committee’s task: to assess the duties of each department and determine whether their facilities adequately served their needs.

In cases where the physical plant fell short, the committee would study whether it was feasible to upgrade the facility on that same site, or relocate it elsewhere on other property, public or private. (It surveyed more than 20.)

The committee – which had held more than 30 meetings – considered locations for affordable housing as well, especially workforce housing to enable middle-income village employees to live locally. Aziz came supplied with visuals: a map of Irvington that pinpointed both village-owned and private properties available for re-siting of workforce facilities; and a color-coded chart with detailed descriptions of the sites, i.e. ownership, topography and suitability for building.

The committee quantified each facility’s need for relocation – a point system assessing the facility for suitability in meeting employees’ needs. Another system rated the appropriateness of potential sites based on such features as size, flood risk, etc.

At the December 16 Trustees meeting, the FPC weighed in and reiterated much of what they’d covered in the library a week earlier. Aziz, who along with Chabon appeared via Zoom, explained that of all the sites they’d examined as possibilities for a single building for emergency services – police, fire and possibly IVAC – they’d narrowed it down to three, plus six or seven different sites for DPW.

(At the earlier meeting, the co-chair floated suggestions, such as a privately-owned property at the intersection of Station Road, Harriman Road and Broadway for emergency services. The DPW could be moved to the present site of the police firing range on Cyrus Field Road opposite the reservoir.)

Aziz concluded the presentation by requesting the board’s approval to bring in a paid consultant with expertise in determining needs, space and cost. This idea got strong support from Mayor Jon Siegel. “Have the consultant define what the police department and the fire department, which are crammed into a certain space right now, what they really need,” he stated. “That can probably be translated into square footage. Then we can decide whether some of these sites we think might be suitable are not suitable. That seems to be the first step in this process: we need to know what they really require.”

The FPC’s wish was granted. Trustees will assist in interviewing consultants. The committee is also pushing for community engagement through social media.

In a separate interview, FPC member David Zwiebel reflected on the need to upgrade Irvington’s facilities.

“These properties are 50 years old,” he said. “Their condition, size and standards aren’t up to present building codes or fire codes. Now is the time to change things.”

To learn more, go to Facilities Planning Committee | Irvington, NY – Official Website or Document Center • Irvington • CivicEngage .